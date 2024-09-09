Home / News

Malaysia Reverses Decision on Controversial DNS Redirection Policy

The Malaysian government has backtracked on its recent decision to require Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to redirect Domain Name System (DNS) traffic away from third-party servers like Google Public DNS and Cloudflare. The move, initially implemented by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), faced widespread criticism for alleged online censorship.

ISPs, including Maxis, Telekom Malaysia’s Unifi, and U Mobile, had reportedly redirected DNS traffic, which blocked access to certain websites using alternative DNS servers. The MCMC defended the practice, stating it was aimed at blocking illegal sites involved in gambling, pornography, and scams. However, critics accused the agency of censoring legitimate websites, such as investigative news outlets and election result sites.

Facing backlash, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced on Sunday that he instructed the MCMC to halt the policy. Fahmi acknowledged public concerns but emphasized the government’s commitment to combating illegal online activities that pose significant risks to Malaysians, especially children.

Fahmi further clarified that while the DNS redirection policy will be revoked, the government will continue working toward a safer online environment. The MCMC will maintain dialogue with stakeholders to develop alternative solutions for blocking harmful content without overreaching into legitimate online spaces. Websites that believe they have been wrongly blocked may still appeal through the MCMC’s established channels.

