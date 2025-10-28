2025 .US Town Hall Registration Open: Explore Industry Trends & Policy Insights

Leaders and innovators gather to shape the future of America’s trusted digital domain at .US Town Hall.

We’re excited to announce that registration is now open for the 2025 .US Virtual Town Hall, taking place on Thursday, November 13, at 3 PM ET.

Graeme Bunton, Executive Director NetBeacon Institute

Hosted by Registry Services, the usTLD Administrator, this annual event brings together domain industry experts, internet policy leaders, and members of the .US community to discuss the state of America’s domain, and what lies ahead.

This year’s Town Hall will feature a keynote address from Graeme Bunton, Executive Director of the NetBeacon Institute, who will share insights on strengthening trust and security in the digital ecosystem.

What to Expect:

State of the Domain Industry : A snapshot of growth, innovation, and emerging opportunities in the U.S. digital space.

: A snapshot of growth, innovation, and emerging opportunities in the U.S. digital space. Policy and Security Updates : How evolving policies and new technologies are protecting the integrity of the .US namespace.

: How evolving policies and new technologies are protecting the integrity of the .US namespace. Community and Civic Impact: Programs that champion digital inclusion and inspire positive online engagement under the .US banner.

Why Attend?

Whether you’re a domain professional, small business owner, civic leader, or digital enthusiast, this event is your front-row seat to the discussions shaping the future of the .US domain. You’ll have the chance to:

Gain first-hand insights into policy and industry trends.

Share your perspectives on the evolution of .US.

Connect with others who believe in keeping America’s online identity strong, safe, and inclusive.

The .US Town Hall is more than just an update, it’s a conversation about how America shows up online.

Register now to save your spot and be part of the dialogue that drives the future of .US.