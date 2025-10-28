2025 .US Town Hall Registration Open: Explore Industry Trends & Policy Insights

|
We’re excited to announce that registration is now open for the 2025 .US Virtual Town Hall, taking place on Thursday, November 13, at 3 PM ET.
Hosted by Registry Services, the usTLD Administrator, this annual event brings together domain industry experts, internet policy leaders, and members of the .US community to discuss the state of America’s domain, and what lies ahead.
This year’s Town Hall will feature a keynote address from Graeme Bunton, Executive Director of the NetBeacon Institute, who will share insights on strengthening trust and security in the digital ecosystem.
Whether you’re a domain professional, small business owner, civic leader, or digital enthusiast, this event is your front-row seat to the discussions shaping the future of the .US domain. You’ll have the chance to:
The .US Town Hall is more than just an update, it’s a conversation about how America shows up online.
Register now to save your spot and be part of the dialogue that drives the future of .US.
