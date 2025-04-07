Amazon Invested in New gTLDs

|
Amazon was a major player in ICANN’s last top-level domain (TLD) expansion round, serving as a Registry Operator for over 50 TLDs based on over 70 strings for which they originally applied. During the recent Brand Registry Group (BRG) meeting at ICANN82 in Seatle, Amazon detailed its preparations for ICANN’s next round of TLD expansion scheduled for next year. While Amazon’s presentation was primarily focused on its .brand registries (e.g. .AMAZON and .AWS), the key insights they shared are invaluable for any current or future TLD Registry Operator.
Operating a successful TLD is not easy. Operating a successful .brand TLD is even harder. The BRG has detailed some of the internal challenges that its members have had in educating the value proposition of a .brand TLD across the multiple business, legal and technical teams in large multi-national organizations. Amazon gave a clear road-map for other .brand Registry Operators or prospective applicants to follow.
Below are some of the key exceptions from the BRG session. A full transcript and Zoom recording are available from the ICANN website. A big shout out to Matthew Crossman (Amazon Senior Corporate Counsel) and Christina Bedor (Amazon Corporate Counsel) and Crews Gore (Domains, Brand Protection and .FOX Registry) for their informative and interactive session at ICANN82.
For those organizations interested in learning more about applying for and/or operating a .brand TLD, consider stopping by the BRG booth at the International Trademark Association (INTA) annual meeting in San Diego this May. You will have the opportunity to speak with BRG members and leadership.
