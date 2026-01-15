From Localization to Globalization: Challenges and Evolution of LEO Satellite Communication on RIR Geographic Allocation Principles

|
In the traditional architecture of the Internet, the allocation of IP addresses has been deeply intertwined with geographical boundaries. The five Regional Internet Registries (RIRs, such as APNIC and ARIN) manage IP resources based on specific geographic regions. However, the rise of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication is systematically dismantling this logic. When signals transmitted from space cross national borders in mere milliseconds, the traditional principle of “localized” management faces an unprecedented challenge.
For a long time, the operation of RIRs has been based on a core assumption: that the physical location of IP address usage coincides with the location of the entity to which they were allocated.
The architecture of LEO satellite networks is fundamentally different from traditional terrestrial ISPs, leading to three key conflicts:
LEO operators possess global IP address pools. A user in Taiwan may have their traffic transmitted via Inter-Satellite Links (ISL) and finally egress to the Internet through a Ground Station (PoP) located in Japan or Guam. In this scenario, the user might be assigned an IP from ARIN (North America) or APNIC (Asia-Pacific), making “User in Taiwan, IP abroad” a common occurrence, thus breaking the regional divisions of RIRs.
Geolocation Failures – Taking Starlink as an example, users frequently encounter “Geofencing” issues. Because LEO satellites move at high speeds (switching satellites approximately every 15 seconds) and ground stations may be hundreds of kilometers away from the user—sometimes across borders—it leads to:
To conserve IPv4 resources, LEO operators rely heavily on Carrier-Grade NAT (CGNAT). This means thousands of users across different countries may share a single public IP. If one user launches an attack and the IP is blacklisted, the impact transcends borders, affecting innocent users worldwide.
Cross-RIR allocation also complicates BGP (Border Gateway Protocol) routing security:
In response to these challenges, the internet community and satellite operators are exploring the following solutions:
LEO satellites represent more than just a revolution in communication technology; they are a challenge to the existing Internet governance system. In the transition from “localization” to “globalization,” RIRs and ISPs must rethink how to define “location” on the network. The internet map of the future will no longer be defined solely by national borders, but will be woven together by satellite orbits and global routing nodes.
