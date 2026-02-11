Resilience vs. Sovereignty: Implementation Challenges of RIR Emergency Operations Under the ICP-2 Framework

|
According to the ICP-2 (Internet Coordination Policy 2) by ICANN, a Regional Internet Registry (RIR) must demonstrate its ability to ensure “continuity of operations.” However, in today’s complex geopolitical landscape, emergency response has evolved from simple technical redundancy into a sophisticated engineering feat involving jurisdictional sovereignty, legal conflicts, and organizational restructuring.
Technical Layer: Data Integrity and Seamless Service Transition
This is the foundation of emergency response. An RIR must ensure that the WHOIS database, RDAP services, and the critical RPKI (Resource Public Key Infrastructure) can be recovered rapidly under extreme disaster scenarios.
Management Layer: From ISMS to Business Continuity Planning (BCP)
Through frameworks like ISO 27001 (ISMS), RIRs establish risk management processes. However, when an emergency escalates to “organizational incapacitation,” the BCP must address personnel evacuation, remote operations, and the transfer of the chain of command.
Political and Legal Layer: Jurisdictional Relocation and Data Localization
When an RIR’s host country faces sanctions, conflict, or severe political interference, the RIR may need to execute Jurisdictional Relocation.
While ICP-2 stipulates that RIRs must maintain stability, several dilemmas arise during practical implementation:
PDP Policy Divergence vs. The Absence of Global Uniformity
The core spirit of the RIR system is the Bottom-up Policy Development Process (PDP), which inherently leads to inconsistent Regional Policies across the five RIRs.
Legitimacy of Function Succession for Existing Entities
If an RIR must undergo Decommissioning of its original functions while establishing service succession in a different region, it involves complex liquidation and legal inheritance issues. How can a new entity legally claim jurisdiction over the original resource assets? This remains a grey area in private international law.
Cross-border Validity of Membership Contracts and Legal Constraints
RIRs hold Service Agreements (RSA) with their members. In the event of a Succession of the legal entity, can tens of thousands of contracts be effectively transitioned to a legal entity in a new region without compromising member rights? Furthermore, localized data restrictions in different regions directly impact the feasibility of data migration.
Stakeholder Consensus and Fragmentation
ICP-2 emphasizes community consensus. During political upheaval, the community may split over “whether to relocate” or the “choice of target jurisdiction.” The lack of a globally consistent “political insurance” mechanism leaves RIR emergency operations vulnerable to geopolitical interference, risking the fragmentation of Internet governance.
ICP-2 provides only a principled framework; the true challenge lies in translating these principles into actionable “emergency playbooks.” To address extreme scenarios, future RIR governance may require:
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byDNIB.com
Sponsored byRadix
Sponsored byWhoisXML API
Sponsored byCSC
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byIPv4.Global