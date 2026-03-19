Competing Trademarks, One .BRAND: Making the Right Call in 2026

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The 2026 round of ICANN’s New gTLD Program is finally here—and with it, the long‑awaited opportunity for organizations to secure their own .BRAND top‑level domain. But for companies that share a brand string with competing trademark holders, two questions loom large:
Should we apply for the .BRAND TLD if another legitimate trademark owner exists? And what happens if they don’t apply?
Over the last few months, this has probably been one of the most frequently asked questions I’ve received. For that reason, this article breaks down the strategic landscape, the risks, the advantages, and the likely objection outcomes. The goal: to help brand owners make an informed decision before the application window opens on April 30, 2026.
In Round 1 in 2012, a .BRAND didn’t exist as a specified type of new gTLD. The newly updated 2026 Applicant Guidebook (AGB) changes that, formally and explicitly recognizing .BRAND TLDs for the first time—something brand owners have long been asking for.
Now, applicants can clearly designate their TLD as a .BRAND and must support that designation with Trademark Clearinghouse (TMCH) validation. This, combined with Specification 13 rules, gives .BRAND owners a predictable and structured path through the ICANN process.
This scenario is more common than you might think, especially across industries where trademarks coexist (e.g., regional rights, class‑based distinctions, or unrelated sectors). Here’s what happens:
Yes. Even if they don’t apply, your competitor can file an LRO arguing that delegating the TLD infringes their trademark rights. However, history is on your side. Previous LRO outcomes tell a clear story:
Translation—if you have legitimate trademark rights and a valid TMCH SMD file, your competitor is unlikely to win an LRO against you.
WIPO evaluates objections holistically, focusing on:
In cases where both parties hold legitimate trademarks, panels usually don’t find meaningful impairment and allow the application to proceed.
Aside from the low risk of losing an LRO, applying for a .BRAND TLD offers many long‑term benefits.
We don’t know when the next ICANN round will take place. The gap between 2012 and 2026 was 14 years. If you don’t apply now, you may have to wait a decade or more for another chance.
Owning your .BRAND TLD gives you:
The updated AGB places stronger emphasis on DNS abuse safeguards, public interest commitments, and registry continuity, boosting trust in .BRAND ecosystems.
Choosing not to apply introduces several risks:
1. Your competitor can secure the TLD uncontested
ICANN has no mechanism to protect your interests unless you file an LRO. Historically, LRO success is low when both parties have legitimate rights.
2. You may lose digital territory for years
With no predictable schedule for future rounds, inaction might lock you out of the .BRAND space indefinitely.
3. You risk long‑term brand disadvantage
A competitor‑controlled .BRAND can:
You should strongly consider applying if:
You might want to defer applying if:
However, even in these rare cases, not applying still exposes you to long‑term competitive harm.
For trademark holders who share a brand string, the strategic answer is clear. If you have legitimate trademark rights and anticipate any competitive or market impact, applying for your .BRAND TLD in 2026 will put you in the strongest legal and strategic position.
In contrast, inaction will create higher long‑term risk—especially if competitors act while you stand still.
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