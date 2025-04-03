DNS Deep Diving Into 2025’s Up and Coming Ransomware Families

Ransomware attacks have been plaguing individual users and organizations worldwide for years now. And that is not surprising because they work. In fact, ransomware victims were asked to pay an average of US$2.5 million in 2024.

A report published on TheHackerNews named 10 of the most active ransomware families in 2024, which WhoisXML API decided to further investigate. We obtained lists of indicators of compromise (IoCs) for each of these ransomware variants:

We collated a total of 120 IoCs for all the ransomware families comprising 48 domains and 72 IP addresses. Take a look at their detailed breakdown below.

VARIANT DOMAIN IoCs IP ADDRESS IoCs RansomHub 5 9 LockBit 3.0 16 3 Play 1 1 Akira 1 1 Hunters 8 0 Medusa 5 32 BlackBasta 9 15 Qilin 1 7 BianLian 1 0 INC. Ransom 1 4

We sought to uncover connected artifacts that have not yet been published in any other threat report using various DNS intelligence sources. Our IoC list expansion analysis led to the discovery of:

944 email-connected domains, 27 of which turned out to be malicious

48 additional IP addresses, 34 of which already figured in malicious campaigns

201 IP-connected domains, two of which were already associated with threats

1,192 string-connected domains, three of which have already been weaponized for attacks

A sample of the additional artifacts obtained from our analysis is available for download from our website.

A Closer Look at the IoCs

Before embarking on our expansion analysis, we sought to find more information on the IoCs first.

We started by querying the 48 domains identified as IoCs on Bulk WHOIS API. Only 35 of the domains had current WHOIS records. The results showed that:

They were created between 1996 and 2024.

Out of the 35 domains with current WHOIS record data, only 34 had registrar information. They were split among 15 registrars topped by Network Solutions and NiceNIC, which accounted for six domains each. Dynadot took the second spot with four domains. GoDaddy placed third with three domains. Amazon, Namecheap, PDR, and RU-CENTER accounted for two domains each. Cloudflare, eNom, NameSilo, Nominalia Internet, Register, Register.com, and Wild West Domains accounted for one domain each. Finally, one domain did not have a registrar on record.

Out of the 35 domains with current WHOIS record data, 32 had registrant country data. They were registered in nine different countries led by the U.S., which accounted for 19 domains. China placed second with five domains. Iceland took the third spot with two domains. Austria, India, Italy, Russia, Spain, and the U.K. accounted for one domain each. Finally, three domains did not have registrant countries on record.

We also queried the 48 domains tagged as IoCs on DNS Chronicle API and found that 36 had historical domain-to-IP resolutions. The 36 domains had 3,905 resolutions over time. A total of 11 domains—capsonic[.]com, cornwelltools[.]com, grupcovesa[.]com, hacla[.]org, imacorp[.]com, piramal[.]com, sterlingcheck[.]com, and valleywomenshealth[.]com (LockBit 3.0); dict[.]gov[.]ph (Medusa); grabify[.]link (RansomHub); and malicious-domain[.]com (BlackBasta)—posted the oldest resolution date—4 October 2019. Take a look at DNS Chronicle API details for five domains below.

DOMAIN IoC NUMBER OF IP RESOLUTIONS FIRST IP RESOLUTION DATE 12301230[.]co(RansomHub) 44 16 July 2023 americajobmail[.]site(Play) 17 24 July 2023 attacker-server[.]com(BlackBasta) 55 17 December 2021 cobcreditunion[.]com(LockBit 3.0) 46 5 October 2019 cybersecsentinel[.]com(INC. Ransom) 14 14 February 2024

Next, we queried the 72 IP addresses identified as IoCs on Bulk IP Geolocation Lookup and discovered that:

They originated from 22 different countries topped by the U.S., which accounted for 21 IP addresses. Germany took the second spot with 11 IP addresses. Russia came in third place with eight IP addresses. The Netherlands accounted for six IP addresses while Singapore accounted for four. Austria, Canada, France, Lithuania, and Switzerland accounted for two IP addresses each. Finally, one IP address each was geolocated in China, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Moldova, Poland, Romania, South Africa, the U.A.E., Ukraine, and Vietnam.

The 56 IP addresses with ISP information were administered by 41 different ISPs. OVHcloud and The Constant Company were the top ISPs, accounting for five IP addresses each. Akamai and Zwiebelfreunde tied in second place with three IP addresses each. Hivelocity, Selectel, and Stark Industries took the third spot with two IP addresses each. AlexHost, Alibaba, AT&T, BeGet, Charter Communications, Cherry Servers, Clouvider, Comcast, DHUB, DigitalOcean, EDIS, EvosHosting, F3 Netze, FBW Networks, Fiber Gride, FranTech Solutions, Green Floid, Hetzner Online, IWACOM, Latitude.sh, Linode, Magenta Telekom, Mediacom Communications, Microsoft, Namecheap, Nubes, OKB Progress, ServerAstra, Shock Hosting, Simoresta, VDSINA, Verizon, ViewQwest, and VNPT accounted for one IP address each. Finally, 16 IP addresses did not have ISPs on record.

We also queried the 72 IP addresses tagged as IoCs on DNS Chronicle API and found that 56 had historical IP-to-domain resolutions. Specifically, the 56 IP addresses recorded 7,171 domain resolutions over time. Three IP addresses—104[.]86[.]182[.]8 and 209[.]197[.]3[.]8 (Qilin) and 91[.]219[.]236[.]204 (Medusa)—recorded the oldest domain resolution date—4 October 2019. Take a look at DNS Chronicle API details for five IP addresses below.

IP ADDRESS IoC NUMBER OF DOMAIN RESOLUTIONS FIRST DOMAIN RESOLUTION DATE 104[.]187[.]107[.]81(BlackBasta) 14 19 November 2021 108[.]11[.]30[.]103(Medusa) 13 19 November 2021 139[.]180[.]184[.]147(LockBit 3.0) 41 2 July 2021 154[.]12[.]242[.]58(INC. Ransom) 49 4 December 2024 172[.]96[.]137[.]224(Play) 14 24 July 2023

IoC List Expansion Findings

After unearthing more information on the IoCs, we further proceeded with our IoC list expansion.

First, we queried the 48 domains identified as IoCs on WHOIS History API and found that 26 had email addresses in their historical WHOIS records. In fact, the 26 domains had 252 email addresses after duplicates were filtered out. Upon closer examination, 44 email addresses were public.

We then queried the 44 public email addresses on Reverse WHOIS API and discovered that 30 appeared in the historical WHOIS records of 944 domains after duplicates and those already tagged as IoCs were filtered out.

A Threat Intelligence API query for the 944 email-connected domains showed that 27 were already considered malicious. Take a look at five examples below.

MALICIOUS EMAIL-CONNECTED DOMAIN ASSOCIATED THREAT aaaeieiiiofffpn[.]su Malware distribution arculus[.]su Malware distribution eoufaoeuhoauengi[.]su Generic threat mertonera[.]su Malware distribution podisong[.]su Malware distribution

Next, we queried the 48 domains identified as IoCs on DNS Lookup API and discovered that 30 currently resolve to 48 IP addresses after duplicates and those already tagged as IoCs were filtered out.

A Threat Intelligence API query for the 48 additional IP addresses revealed that 34 have already figured in malicious campaigns.

Disclaimer: We take a cautionary stance toward threat detection and aim to provide relevant information to help protect against potential dangers. Consequently, it is possible that some entities identified as “threats” or “malicious” may eventually be deemed harmless upon further investigation or changes in context. We strongly recommend conducting supplementary investigations to corroborate the information provided herein.