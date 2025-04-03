Home / Industry

DNS Deep Diving Into 2025’s Up and Coming Ransomware Families

By WhoisXML API  (Sponsored Post) A Domain Research, Whois, DNS, and Threat Intelligence API and Data Provider
  • April 03, 2025
  • Views: 1,099

Ransomware attacks have been plaguing individual users and organizations worldwide for years now. And that is not surprising because they work. In fact, ransomware victims were asked to pay an average of US$2.5 million in 2024.

A report published on TheHackerNews named 10 of the most active ransomware families in 2024, which WhoisXML API decided to further investigate. We obtained lists of indicators of compromise (IoCs) for each of these ransomware variants:

We collated a total of 120 IoCs for all the ransomware families comprising 48 domains and 72 IP addresses. Take a look at their detailed breakdown below.

VARIANTDOMAIN IoCsIP ADDRESS IoCs
RansomHub59
LockBit 3.0163
Play11
Akira11
Hunters80
Medusa532
BlackBasta915
Qilin17
BianLian10
INC. Ransom14

We sought to uncover connected artifacts that have not yet been published in any other threat report using various DNS intelligence sources. Our IoC list expansion analysis led to the discovery of:

  • 944 email-connected domains, 27 of which turned out to be malicious
  • 48 additional IP addresses, 34 of which already figured in malicious campaigns
  • 201 IP-connected domains, two of which were already associated with threats
  • 1,192 string-connected domains, three of which have already been weaponized for attacks

A sample of the additional artifacts obtained from our analysis is available for download from our website.

A Closer Look at the IoCs

Before embarking on our expansion analysis, we sought to find more information on the IoCs first.

We started by querying the 48 domains identified as IoCs on Bulk WHOIS API. Only 35 of the domains had current WHOIS records. The results showed that:

  • They were created between 1996 and 2024.

  • Out of the 35 domains with current WHOIS record data, only 34 had registrar information. They were split among 15 registrars topped by Network Solutions and NiceNIC, which accounted for six domains each. Dynadot took the second spot with four domains. GoDaddy placed third with three domains. Amazon, Namecheap, PDR, and RU-CENTER accounted for two domains each. Cloudflare, eNom, NameSilo, Nominalia Internet, Register, Register.com, and Wild West Domains accounted for one domain each. Finally, one domain did not have a registrar on record.

  • Out of the 35 domains with current WHOIS record data, 32 had registrant country data. They were registered in nine different countries led by the U.S., which accounted for 19 domains. China placed second with five domains. Iceland took the third spot with two domains. Austria, India, Italy, Russia, Spain, and the U.K. accounted for one domain each. Finally, three domains did not have registrant countries on record.

We also queried the 48 domains tagged as IoCs on DNS Chronicle API and found that 36 had historical domain-to-IP resolutions. The 36 domains had 3,905 resolutions over time. A total of 11 domains—capsonic[.]com, cornwelltools[.]com, grupcovesa[.]com, hacla[.]org, imacorp[.]com, piramal[.]com, sterlingcheck[.]com, and valleywomenshealth[.]com (LockBit 3.0); dict[.]gov[.]ph (Medusa); grabify[.]link (RansomHub); and malicious-domain[.]com (BlackBasta)—posted the oldest resolution date—4 October 2019. Take a look at DNS Chronicle API details for five domains below.

DOMAIN IoCNUMBER OF IP RESOLUTIONSFIRST IP RESOLUTION DATE
12301230[.]co(RansomHub)4416 July 2023
americajobmail[.]site(Play)1724 July 2023
attacker-server[.]com(BlackBasta)5517 December 2021
cobcreditunion[.]com(LockBit 3.0)465 October 2019
cybersecsentinel[.]com(INC. Ransom)1414 February 2024

Next, we queried the 72 IP addresses identified as IoCs on Bulk IP Geolocation Lookup and discovered that:

  • They originated from 22 different countries topped by the U.S., which accounted for 21 IP addresses. Germany took the second spot with 11 IP addresses. Russia came in third place with eight IP addresses. The Netherlands accounted for six IP addresses while Singapore accounted for four. Austria, Canada, France, Lithuania, and Switzerland accounted for two IP addresses each. Finally, one IP address each was geolocated in China, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Moldova, Poland, Romania, South Africa, the U.A.E., Ukraine, and Vietnam. alt_text

  • The 56 IP addresses with ISP information were administered by 41 different ISPs. OVHcloud and The Constant Company were the top ISPs, accounting for five IP addresses each. Akamai and Zwiebelfreunde tied in second place with three IP addresses each. Hivelocity, Selectel, and Stark Industries took the third spot with two IP addresses each. AlexHost, Alibaba, AT&T, BeGet, Charter Communications, Cherry Servers, Clouvider, Comcast, DHUB, DigitalOcean, EDIS, EvosHosting, F3 Netze, FBW Networks, Fiber Gride, FranTech Solutions, Green Floid, Hetzner Online, IWACOM, Latitude.sh, Linode, Magenta Telekom, Mediacom Communications, Microsoft, Namecheap, Nubes, OKB Progress, ServerAstra, Shock Hosting, Simoresta, VDSINA, Verizon, ViewQwest, and VNPT accounted for one IP address each. Finally, 16 IP addresses did not have ISPs on record.

We also queried the 72 IP addresses tagged as IoCs on DNS Chronicle API and found that 56 had historical IP-to-domain resolutions. Specifically, the 56 IP addresses recorded 7,171 domain resolutions over time. Three IP addresses—104[.]86[.]182[.]8 and 209[.]197[.]3[.]8 (Qilin) and 91[.]219[.]236[.]204 (Medusa)—recorded the oldest domain resolution date—4 October 2019. Take a look at DNS Chronicle API details for five IP addresses below.

IP ADDRESS IoCNUMBER OF DOMAIN RESOLUTIONSFIRST DOMAIN RESOLUTION DATE
104[.]187[.]107[.]81(BlackBasta)1419 November 2021
108[.]11[.]30[.]103(Medusa)1319 November 2021
139[.]180[.]184[.]147(LockBit 3.0)412 July 2021
154[.]12[.]242[.]58(INC. Ransom)494 December 2024
172[.]96[.]137[.]224(Play)1424 July 2023

IoC List Expansion Findings

After unearthing more information on the IoCs, we further proceeded with our IoC list expansion.

First, we queried the 48 domains identified as IoCs on WHOIS History API and found that 26 had email addresses in their historical WHOIS records. In fact, the 26 domains had 252 email addresses after duplicates were filtered out. Upon closer examination, 44 email addresses were public.

We then queried the 44 public email addresses on Reverse WHOIS API and discovered that 30 appeared in the historical WHOIS records of 944 domains after duplicates and those already tagged as IoCs were filtered out.

A Threat Intelligence API query for the 944 email-connected domains showed that 27 were already considered malicious. Take a look at five examples below.

MALICIOUS EMAIL-CONNECTED DOMAINASSOCIATED THREAT
aaaeieiiiofffpn[.]suMalware distribution
arculus[.]suMalware distribution
eoufaoeuhoauengi[.]suGeneric threat
mertonera[.]suMalware distribution
podisong[.]suMalware distribution

Next, we queried the 48 domains identified as IoCs on DNS Lookup API and discovered that 30 currently resolve to 48 IP addresses after duplicates and those already tagged as IoCs were filtered out.

A Threat Intelligence API query for the 48 additional IP addresses revealed that 34 have already figured in malicious campaigns.

This post only contains a snapshot of the full research. Download the complete findings and a sample of the additional artifacts on our website or contact us to discuss your intelligence needs for threat detection and response or other cybersecurity use cases.

Disclaimer: We take a cautionary stance toward threat detection and aim to provide relevant information to help protect against potential dangers. Consequently, it is possible that some entities identified as “threats” or “malicious” may eventually be deemed harmless upon further investigation or changes in context. We strongly recommend conducting supplementary investigations to corroborate the information provided herein.

NORDVPN DISCOUNT - CircleID x NordVPN
Get NordVPN  [74% +3 extra months, from $2.99/month]
By WhoisXML API, A Domain Research, Whois, DNS, and Threat Intelligence API and Data Provider

Whois API, Inc. (WhoisXML API) is a big data and API company that provides domain research & monitoring, Whois, DNS, IP, and threat intelligence API, data and tools to a variety of industries.

 Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Commenting is not available in this channel entry.
CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

Related

Topics

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

View All Topics