DotBrands and the 2026 ICANN New gTLD Round: Strategic Control at the DNS Layer

Written by Jennifer Gore, Executive Director at Brand Registry Group

On April 30, 2026, the application window for the ICANN New gTLD Program is scheduled to open. For established brand owners with registered trademarks and long-term digital identity strategies, a pivotal question now emerges: whether to apply for a dotBrand Top-Level Domain.

Since the launch of the program in 2012, early adopters such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple have demonstrated that a dotBrand TLD can deliver advantages that extend far beyond naming or marketing. In the fourteen years since the last application round, these organizations have moved past traditional uses of domain names and instead leveraged the Domain Name System as a foundational layer for identity, trust, and infrastructure. Their experience shows that a dotBrand is not simply another URL, but a means of exerting direct control over how a brand operates at the root of the internet.

A dotBrand differs fundamentally from generic or geographic TLDs in both structure and intent. It is delegated exclusively to a single trademark holder and operates under closed registration policies. Only the brand owner, along with authorized affiliates or licensees, may register domains within the TLD. This structure eliminates third-party access to the namespace and reduces many of the risks associated with open registration environments.

From a governance perspective, this structure creates a unified accountability model. The registry and the registrant are effectively the same entity, allowing policy development, enforcement, and technical operations to be managed internally. This alignment sharply reduces exposure to cybersquatting, infringement, and other forms of DNS abuse that require constant reactive enforcement in generic TLDs. Instead of monitoring and responding to malicious activity after it occurs, a dotBrand enables a preventive approach in which external abuse is largely impossible by design.

These governance advantages translate directly into security and trust benefits. Over the past decade, DNS abuse such as phishing, impersonation, and fraudulent domains has grown significantly in both scale and sophistication. DotBrands address this challenge structurally by giving brand owners full control over their namespace. For end users, this creates a clear and intuitive trust signal: any domain operating under a dotBrand TLD is inherently brand-authentic.

When paired with centralized control systems, a dotBrand allows organizations to enforce consistent DNS security policies across their entire namespace. This approach reduces hidden vulnerabilities and eliminates many of the attack surfaces created by managing large domain portfolios across fragmented registrars, registries, and DNS providers. As a result, organizations in sectors such as finance, manufacturing, and technology frequently cite risk reduction and trust signaling as primary motivations for maintaining a dotBrand.

Operational use cases further illustrate the value of this model. Contrary to early assumptions, most dotBrand domains are not designed as consumer-facing websites. Instead, they are primarily utilized by infrastructure and security teams, where control, provenance, and reliability are more important than visibility. Existing dotBrand operators demonstrate how these TLDs function as controlled routing and trust layers within the DNS:

Google uses the .google TLD to cluster products and services within a trusted and tightly controlled namespace.

BMW operates regional and campaign-specific domains under .bmw to support structured geographic and marketing initiatives.

Barclays uses .barclays to host secure authentication services and customer portals.

These implementations demonstrate that dotBrands support operational, security, and governance objectives rather than serving as conventional consumer-facing web addresses.

The significance of the 2026 application round lies not only in its timing but also in its scarcity. ICANN has not committed to a predictable schedule for future rounds, and historically application windows have been separated by more than a decade. For many brand owners, the 2026 round may therefore represent the only realistic opportunity in the near term to secure a dotBrand TLD. Applying offers a way to future-proof digital identity strategies amid increasing regulatory scrutiny and online fraud, while also providing a structural alternative to the ongoing cycle of defensive registrations across hundreds of generic TLDs.

Importantly, applying for a dotBrand does not require immediate deployment. Many organizations that applied in 2012 adopted a phased approach, securing delegation and establishing governance frameworks before activating specific use cases over time. This flexibility allows brand owners to align dotBrand adoption with broader business, security, and technology roadmaps.

DotBrands are also closely aligned with ICANN’s mission to preserve the security, stability, and interoperability of the DNS. By avoiding competition for registrants, respecting linguistic and geographic naming conventions, and reducing opportunities for abuse, dotBrands introduce less systemic risk than open domain extensions. They represent a governance model in which responsibility for policy, operations, and technical integrity is clearly defined and fully accountable.

As the April 2026 application window approaches, organizations that view the DNS as strategic infrastructure rather than a simple addressing system have a rare opportunity to invest directly in their digital identity at the internet’s root. Brand owners interested in exploring whether a dotBrand aligns with their long-term goals are encouraged to contact the Brand Registry Group to learn more.