False Positive Rate Reduced to 1.66% on WhoisXML API’s First Watch Malicious Domains Data Feed

WhoisXML API is proud to announce that the false positive rate of its First Watch Malicious Domains Data Feed went down from 3% to 1.66%. This significant reduction in false alarms translates directly into a more efficient, reliable, and trustworthy predictive threat intelligence solution for users, allowing them to block upcoming threats with higher confidence and fewer interruptions.
The improvement in detection accuracy comes from refining and expanding the machine learning models behind the First Watch Malicious Domains Data Feed. Specifically, the WhoisXML API team has implemented the following:
“A false positive rate of 3% was already highly competitive, but 1.66% sets a new benchmark for precision in predictive cybersecurity,” said Jonathan Zhang, CEO at WhoisXML API. “In cybersecurity, every fraction of a percent matters. Reducing our false positive rate by a further 45% means giving our customers back valuable time, increasing their operational efficiency, and allowing their security teams to focus on the real threats rather than investigating false alarms.”
With this update, First Watch sets a new standard in predictive threat intelligence, giving security teams earlier, cleaner signals to stay ahead of emerging threats.
Download a First Watch sample file or contact us now to learn more about the First Watch Malicious Domains Data Feed.
