Governing Through Liability: Cox v. Sony and the Fragmentation of the Internet

The recent decision in Cox Communications, Inc. v. Sony Music Entertainment may appear, at first glance, to be a relatively technical clarification of contributory copyright liability. Yet to read it narrowly would be to miss its broader significance. The ruling is better understood as a quiet but consequential reaffirmation of limits—limits on intermediary liability, on the expansion of enforcement through private actors, and, more subtly, on the role that infrastructure should play in governing the digital environment.

At the heart of the case lies a deceptively simple question: when does enabling a system become responsible for its misuse? The Court’s answer is clear and deliberate. Liability requires intent. It is not enough that a service provider knows its network is being used for infringement; it must in some way encourage, induce, or design for that infringement. In reaching this conclusion, the Court reinforces the logic first articulated in Sony Corp. of America v. Universal City Studios, Inc. and later refined in Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. v. Grokster, Ltd.. These precedents established a boundary that is easy to erode but difficult to replace: the distinction between providing a tool and endorsing its misuse.

The importance of that distinction becomes clearer when placed in the context of the modern Internet. Digital systems are characterized by distributed agency. Services are general-purpose, users act independently, and harms often emerge not from a single actor but from the aggregate behavior of many. In such an environment, the temptation to shift responsibility onto intermediaries is strong. If a provider knows that harm is occurring and has the capacity to intervene, why should it not be held accountable?

The Court resists this logic. In doing so, it preserves not only a doctrinal principle but a structural one. Internet service providers are treated as conduits—providers of connectivity whose services are capable of vast and overwhelmingly legitimate uses. This is not merely a technical classification; it is a normative commitment to what might be called infrastructure neutrality. The Internet, in its traditional conception, operates as a layered system in which different actors perform distinct functions. To collapse these layers by imposing liability at the level of infrastructure would be to alter the character of the network itself.

The alternative is not difficult to imagine. If knowledge alone were sufficient to establish liability, providers would face powerful incentives to monitor user behavior, restrict access, and intervene preemptively in content flows. Decisions about legality would increasingly be made not by courts but by private actors responding to risk. The network would become less an open system of communication and more a managed environment shaped by defensive enforcement practices. The Court’s insistence on intent can therefore be read as a refusal to allow this transformation to occur through the gradual expansion of liability.

This logic is reinforced by the Court’s treatment of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. The DMCA’s safe harbor provisions, the Court emphasizes, do not impose affirmative obligations. They offer protection under certain conditions, but failure to meet those conditions does not in itself create liability. This clarification is subtle but significant. Over time, safe harbor regimes have been reinterpreted, both in litigation and in policy discourse, as if they established baseline duties of care. The Court rejects this reinterpretation, preserving the distinction between a defense and an obligation and, in doing so, limiting another pathway through which intermediary responsibility might have been expanded.

While the decision is grounded in U.S. law, its implications are not confined to it. It highlights, perhaps more clearly than any recent case, a growing divergence between the United States and the European Union in approaches to digital governance. In Europe, regulatory frameworks such as the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act have moved decisively toward a model based on proactive responsibility. Intermediaries are expected not only to respond to harm but to anticipate and mitigate it. Liability, in this framework, is less about intent than about capacity and risk.

The contrast is instructive. Where the Court in Cox insists that knowledge without intent is insufficient, European regulation increasingly treats knowledge combined with inaction as precisely the condition that triggers responsibility. Where the U.S. model emphasizes neutrality, the European model moves toward managed intermediation. These are not simply different legal techniques; they reflect competing conceptions of how digital systems should be governed. One prioritizes the preservation of a decentralized, open architecture; the other prioritizes the capacity to address systemic risks through structured oversight.

This divergence has practical consequences. Firms operating across jurisdictions must navigate conflicting expectations, often defaulting to the stricter regime. More broadly, it contributes to a form of normative fragmentation, in which the rules governing the Internet vary depending on where one looks. The risk is not only regulatory complexity but a gradual reshaping of the Internet itself, as different liability regimes produce different incentives and, ultimately, different network behaviors.

Within the context of Internet governance, the implications are equally significant. Institutions such as the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) operate on the premise that technical coordination should remain distinct from content regulation. The expansion of liability at the infrastructure level would place that premise under strain, inviting pressure to use technical mechanisms—such as domain name controls—for regulatory purposes. The Court’s decision, by reaffirming the limits of intermediary responsibility, indirectly supports the continued viability of this layered model.

At a deeper level, the case invites a philosophical reflection on responsibility in complex systems. Traditional legal frameworks assume a relatively clear alignment between action, intent, and harm. Digital environments disrupt this alignment. Harm may be real and significant, yet difficult to attribute to any single actor in a way that satisfies conventional standards of liability. One response is to shift toward a model of responsibility based on capacity to prevent harm, even in the absence of intent. Another is to maintain a stricter link between liability and purposeful conduct, accepting that some harms may not be fully addressed through legal mechanisms.

The Court’s decision aligns with the latter view. It reflects a reluctance to equate enabling with doing, or knowledge with endorsement. This is not to deny the existence of harm, but to insist that the assignment of responsibility must remain tethered to a meaningful conception of agency. To loosen that tether too far would be to risk transforming liability into a generalized tool of governance, applied wherever intervention seems possible rather than where culpability can be established.

In this sense, Cox v. Sony is both a legal and a political statement. It preserves a particular vision of the Internet—one in which infrastructure remains neutral, responsibility is distributed, and liability is constrained by intent. At the same time, it stands in quiet contrast to alternative models that seek to embed governance more deeply within the architecture of the network itself. Whether this vision can be sustained in the face of increasing pressures for control, accountability, and sovereignty remains uncertain. What the Court has done, however, is to draw a line, reaffirming that providing the infrastructure of the Internet is not the same as governing it.

Key words: Contributory liability; intermediary liability; intent vs knowledge; infrastructure neutrality; Internet governance; ICANN; digital sovereignty; Digital Services Act; regulatory divergence; distributed agency; governance through liability