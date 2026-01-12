ICANN Seeks Community Input for 2026 NomCom Cycle (Comments Due 21 January 2026)

There are just a few days left to provide input to ICANN’s 2026 NomCom. The deadline is January 21, 2026.

On December 1, ICANN’s Nominating Committee (NomCom) opened a call for community input to help shape its 2026 leadership selection process, inviting feedback from across the ICANN ecosystem on the skills, qualities, and priorities that should guide candidate selection.

The NomCom is responsible for selecting new leaders for key ICANN bodies, including the ICANN Board, PTI Board, At-Large Advisory Committee, and the GNSO and ccNSO Councils. As part of that role, it is seeking input on guidance documents and draft job descriptions provided by these bodies, as well as broader suggestions on what experience or perspectives are most needed in ICANN leadership for the 2026 cycle.

Community members are encouraged to comment on any stage of the NomCom process—from outreach and recruitment through interviews, evaluation, and final selection. All submissions will be published, and while the NomCom retains discretion over how input is used, community feedback plays an important role in keeping the process open, inclusive, and aligned with the global public interest.

The deadline to submit input is 21 January 2026. Contributions should be sent to [email protected] and include a brief summary of recommendations, whether the input applies to specific roles or the overall process, supporting rationale, and the submitter’s affiliation.

Learn more about the 2026 NomCom here: https://www.icann.org/nomcom2026