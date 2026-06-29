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Making the Most of the 2026 New gTLD Application Round

By Hello Registry  (Sponsored Post) The Community-Powered Registry Platform
  • June 29, 2026
  • Views: 408
The 2026 new gTLD application window is now open, giving organizations a limited opportunity to apply.

ICANN has published the final Applicant Guidebook (AGB), and the next gTLD application window is now open.

The application window opened on April 30, 2026, and will remain open for three and a half months—more than twice as long as the last application window in 2012. If you’re interested in applying for a new gTLD, now is your opportunity to secure your extension and create your own corner of the internet’s namespace.

At Hello Registry, we’re ready to help you make the most of this opportunity. As a joint Registry Service Provider (RSP) powered by SIDN and CIRA, we provide the expertise, infrastructure and support you need to launch and operate your extension with confidence.

What does this mean for you?

The application window is open, but there’s still time to prepare and submit a strong application. Review the AGB to understand the key requirements, including financial stability, technical capability and clear namespace policies.

Need assistance? Don’t let complexity hold you back. With the right partner, the process is straightforward and achievable.

Let’s get started

Learn more about the Hello Registry platform and say hello today. We’ll guide you through every step—from application to launch—so you can focus on your vision.

The next chapter of the Internet is underway. Will your name be part of it?

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By Hello Registry, The Community-Powered Registry Platform

Hello Registry is a modern, community-driven registry service provider, created through a unique collaboration between CIRA (.CA) and SIDN (.NL). Built on over 50 years of combined expertise in operating top-level domains, Hello registry delivers a secure, flexible, and scalable platform designed to support the full lifecycle of today’s TLD businesses.

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