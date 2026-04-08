There is a familiar type of institution in history. It is not large. It does not command armies. It does not govern by democratic mandate. It does not derive its authority from treaty, constitution, or statute. Yet inside a room, or inside a closed procedural culture, it begins to speak as if it stands above ordinary limits. It develops its own language. It repeats that language until outsiders can no longer tell whether they are hearing administration or theology. It elevates internal procedure into a source of external obedience. It mistakes ritual for mandate. It mistakes repetition for law.

At first, such a system looks merely pretentious. Later, it becomes dangerous. The danger begins when the people inside it stop performing authority and start believing they possess it. That is the decisive turn. Once a small group begins to think that its mailing lists, board resolutions, procedural formulas, and internal vocabulary amount to a kind of higher public power, the organization no longer behaves like a coordinator. It behaves like a private body imagining office.

That is the point the RIR system has now reached.

This is not a metaphor. It is the present structure.

The modern RIR order is made up of five private legal entities. The NRO describes the RIRs as not-for-profit, member-based associations operating under the laws of the countries in which they are located. APNIC states in its own agreements that it is a non-profit proprietary limited company incorporated under Australian law. The RIPE NCC describes itself as a not-for-profit membership association. AFRINIC’s bylaws state that it is a private company limited by guarantee. LACNIC describes itself as an international non-governmental organization established in Uruguay. None of this is hidden. The mystery begins only when these small domestic entities start speaking as though they embody continental public authority.

That is why the first corrective must be blunt. A private legal shell does not become sovereign because it covers a large service region. A member-elected board does not become a public authority because it calls its decisions “community policy.” A room does not become a people. A mailing list does not become a continent. A fee-paying membership class does not become a sovereign constituency merely because the word “community” is repeated often enough. The legal form remains what it is, even when the rhetoric inflates around it.

The right name for the mechanism is mandate laundering.

The most useful term for the present phase of the RIR system is mandate laundering.

Mandate laundering is the process by which a narrow coordinating role is wrapped in procedural ritual, regional rhetoric, consensus language, and institutional myth until it is made to look like a source of political authority. Private power goes in. Quasi-public legitimacy comes out. A limited administrative function is passed through the machinery of “community,” “policy,” “region,” “recognition,” and “stewardship” until the result appears to be something much larger than it actually is.

This is no longer just an interpretive complaint. The current draft RIR Governance Document sets out rules for recognition, operation, audit, handoff, and derecognition of Regional Internet Registries. It frames the complete lifecycle of an RIR, including recognition, operating obligations, and derecognition criteria. That is not the language of a clerical address book. It is the language of a governance layer concerned with authority, continuity, compliance, and institutional succession.

That matters because the original toleration of the RIR system depended on modesty. Thin coordination can be tolerated. Unique-number administration can be tolerated. Even a limited policy process can be tolerated if it stays anchored to that function. What cannot be tolerated indefinitely is the laundering of that narrow function into a thicker claim of regional authority.

A service region is not a sovereign people.

The slippage begins with language. “Service Region” sounds administrative. “Regional community” sounds political. Once those two ideas blur, the registry starts acting as though its service footprint is a source of public authority.

But a service region is just a coverage area. It is not a demos. It is not a constitutional subject. It is not a sovereign people. It is a large geographic zone within which a private body happens to provide registry services. The NRO’s own materials describe the RIR communities as made up of ISPs, governments, universities, civil society, end users, and both for-profit and not-for-profit enterprises. That is a stakeholder field, not a constituted polity. It is a set of affected actors, not a unified source of political legitimacy.

This is where the phrase “community” does its heaviest ideological work. In one sentence, “community” means those who happen to participate in a mailing list. In the next, it seems to mean those who pay membership fees. In the next, it expands again to cover all resource holders. And by the end, it is made to sound as if an entire region has somehow spoken. That is mandate laundering in action. A small procedural class borrows the moral aura of a much larger public it does not actually represent.

The economic function of this slippage is obvious. If a private organization can persuade the world that its internal process equals regional legitimacy, it can hold discretionary leverage over assets and networks far larger than itself. It can extract obedience without having to acquire the legal or political foundations that real public authority requires.

A continent is not an object of political ownership.

The fantasy runs deeper still. The problem is not merely that the RIR system behaves as though it were something like an international organization. Even international organizations do not ordinarily claim political ownership over continents. They coordinate among states, or exercise limited delegated functions under treaty, and where immunities exist they are justified functionally, not metaphysically. What is being implied here is more extreme: that a small private legal entity may treat an entire service region as a single object of superior administrative custody, and may speak authoritatively for that region about who is recognized, who is legitimate, and who may continue to use essential number resources. That is not simply an inflated view of administrative competence. It is a fantasy of continental political ownership.

The scale of the fantasy is itself revealing. APNIC’s official service region covers the entire Asia Pacific, comprising 56 economies across Asia and Oceania. AFRINIC’s service region covers Africa and the associated Indian Ocean area. Africa alone spans about 30.365 million square kilometres. By comparison, Britannica gives the Mongol Empire at its peak at about 23 million square kilometres. Historical empires, where they existed, ruled through force, taxation, bureaucracy, and explicit domination. The RIR fantasy is stranger. It is a small private legal shell imagining continental custodianship at imperial scale, but without conquest, without treaty sovereignty, and without lawful public title. That is why the pathology is not just overreach. It is geography without polity, scale without mandate, and custodianship without title.

The economics are already upside-down.

The RIR defense still depends on an older story: that number resources are merely coordinated identifiers, that the registry is just a technical administrator, and that value lies elsewhere. But NRO materials themselves long insisted that RIRs charge fees for services or membership, not for the number resources themselves, and that number resources are provided on a non-permanent basis. That story once helped preserve the fiction that the registry layer was merely administrative. It becomes much less persuasive once scarce number resources sit inside live networks, customer relationships, routing policy, continuity planning, and large balance-sheet consequences.

The value of those resources is not created by the registry. It is created by operators. Operators deploy them. Operators route them. Operators sell services on top of them. Operators bear customer obligations, continuity burdens, capital costs, and reputational risk. The registry does not do those things. Yet the registry layer remains upstream of recognition, standing, and transfer conditions. That is not neutral administration. It is a rent-bearing chokepoint sitting above productive assets it did not create.

The incentives are therefore perverse in a way any economist should recognize. Upside is internalized by the registry in the form of institutional relevance, budget stability, policy status, and continued centrality. Downside is externalized onto the operator in the form of uncertainty, lock-in, legal expense, continuity risk, and reduced mobility. This is not a coordinating equilibrium. It is a governance-rent equilibrium.

That is why the old language of stewardship no longer persuades. A steward does not stand above a productive system, preserve exit control, and then disclaim proportionate responsibility when the consequences become serious. That is what a rent-extracting intermediary does.

The contract structure reveals the institutional instinct.

The contract architecture of the system makes the asymmetry even harder to deny. ARIN’s current RSA provides that if the agreement is terminated, ARIN will revoke the included number resources, cease providing services, and have no liability for doing so. RIPE’s standard service agreement limits RIPE NCC’s liability, in any event, to the member’s service fee of the relevant financial year. These are not the terms of institutions bearing symmetrical downside for high-consequence judgments. They are the terms of institutions preserving discretion while minimizing meaningful exposure.

Once this is seen, the core institutional problem becomes simple. The RIR layer did not remain thin after scarcity intensified. It retained thin-liability habits while acquiring thick-governance effects. That is exactly the kind of institutional combination that produces overreach. A party with high leverage, low downside, and moral language about stewardship is structurally tempted to govern more than it should.

The state is asked to bear the downside without holding the lever.

For states, the situation is worse than for operators. The operator at least knows it is exposed. The state often behaves as if the issue were technical and secondary until the moment of crisis. But the real public downside sits with the state: communications fragility, economic disruption, national dependency, regulatory embarrassment, and political consequence. If numbering continuity becomes unstable, it is not an RIR press office that bears the public burden. It is the state.

And yet the decisive upstream layer is still mediated by private entities incorporated under foreign domestic law. APNIC is not an Asia-Pacific sovereign authority; it is an Australian company. RIPE NCC is not Europe; it is a Dutch membership association. AFRINIC is not Africa; it is a Mauritian company limited by guarantee. LACNIC is not Latin American sovereignty; it is an international NGO established in Uruguay. When such entities act as if they hold continental public authority over number-resource continuity, the result is not multistakeholder legitimacy. It is sovereignty inversion. Public downside remains national. Upstream leverage becomes private.

No serious state should regard that as a stable or acceptable endpoint. A nation may contract with vendors. It may cooperate with foreign nonprofits. It may even tolerate industry-led coordination. What it cannot safely do is allow private foreign legal shells to accumulate de facto leverage over communications continuity and then pretend that nothing political has happened. Something political has happened. It just occurred without public authorization.

The technical community was always supposed to restrain this.

The technical community’s original legitimacy never came from room sovereignty. It came from competence and restraint. RFC 3935 defines the IETF’s mission as “making the Internet work better” and ties its method to rough consensus and running code. RFC 7282 warns that rough consensus degenerates when actions become indistinguishable from voting and minority concerns are ignored. RFC 8890 states that when the interests of end users conflict with those of other parties, IETF decisions should favor end users. None of these texts license private priesthood. All of them point in the opposite direction: modesty, functional competence, operational reality, and the primacy of the running network.

That is why the present RIR posture is not just a governance problem. It is a technical betrayal. Once a registry system starts stretching thin policy into broad control, using regional rhetoric to claim quasi-political authority, and putting already-running infrastructure at risk while still speaking in the language of technical stewardship, it severs the very tradition from which its legitimacy was once borrowed.

The room was tolerated only because it was supposed to serve the network. The moment the room begins to discipline the network in the name of the room, the technical justification collapses.

The AFRINIC controversy exposed the whole institutional instinct.

This broader pathology is why AFRINIC matters beyond AFRINIC. AFRINIC’s own litigation FAQ states that the controversy originated in the Board’s decision to deregister IP addresses allocated to Cloud Innovation. The same FAQ goes further, asserting that, absent an express policy allowing out-of-region use or leasing, all presently allocated IP addresses must be used within Africa. In other words, AFRINIC was not merely interpreting policy aggressively. It was attempting to manufacture policy through assertion, and then discovering in court that assertion is not the same thing as law. Defenders could still try to dismiss the episode as a local excess, a provincial overreading, or a one-off governance failure. But that defence no longer works. The 2025 ICANN correspondence shows something more serious: the wider system was not resisting this logic. It was articulating and legitimizing it.

In March 2025, ICANN’s Chief Technology Officer did not describe AFRINIC as a modest clerical coordinator. He described AFRINIC as “the only entity empowered” to assign IP addresses to network operators in its region. He went further still: when AFRINIC assigns addresses, it is attesting that the recipient is “the only network in the world authorized to use them.” That is not thin coordination language. That is already a thicker theory of authority, recognition, and exclusion. It is exactly the kind of language through which mandate laundering matures into sovereign fantasy. More than that, it is the language through which a fantasy of continental political ownership is manufactured: not merely the power to record allocations, but the power to tell the world who is legitimate, who is authorized, and under whose custody the region’s numbering order is supposed to sit.

The subsequent correspondence only made the structure clearer. On 20 June 2025, ICANN publicly celebrated a Mauritian court ruling requiring the receiver to correct Cloud Innovation’s status. On 25 June, ICANN formally put AFRINIC on notice that a compliance review might be necessary under ICP-2. On 3 July, ICANN escalated further, reserving all rights to initiate a compliance review and placing not only the receiver but all others acting on AFRINIC’s behalf on notice to preserve records. Then, on 16 July, ICANN wrote that a duly elected board should be the body that acts on behalf of AFRINIC. ICANN did not need to use the crude phrase “disconnect Cloud.” It had already endorsed something deeper and more consequential: a framework in which AFRINIC is treated as the empowered allocator in the region, AFRINIC’s register is treated as the authoritative statement of who is authorized to use what, and a future board is treated as the body that may act on AFRINIC’s behalf within that framework. Once that theory is accepted, the distance between administrative language and continuity-threatening power becomes dangerously small.

These details matter for two reasons. First, they show that the issue was never merely where packets happen to flow. It was about recognition, exclusion, and the right to speak authoritatively to the rest of the world about who may continue to use live number resources. Second, they show that this is not merely an AFRINIC pathology. It is a system-level pathology. When even ICANN’s public correspondence begins speaking in a vocabulary of exclusive empowerment, global attestation, compliance threat, and future board authority, the claim that this is all just neutral coordination becomes impossible to take seriously. What is being defended is not a directory. It is a theory of rule.

The final victim of the system is the insider.

The most important point, however, is the least understood. The RIR system does not only harm operators, states, and the technical community. It also harms its own insiders. In fact, it may harm them most.

The system trains insiders into what can only be called sovereign fantasy. Staff, board members, and institutional leadership are asked, year after year, to operate inside a culture that speaks of regions, recognition, policy authority, continuity, derecognition, and compliance in tones that sound much larger than the underlying legal shell. After enough repetition, some begin to behave as though they really possess something like sovereign-grade authority. They do not. The legal shell remains a small private entity. The rhetorical posture swells into something else.

A split-screen reality

The deeper damage is psychological. The system places insiders inside a split-screen reality. In one register, they are officers of small private entities: incorporated under domestic law, bounded by ordinary legal forms, answerable to courts, statutes, contracts, and identifiable duties. In the other, they are invited to imagine themselves as custodians of regions, recognition, continuity, and policy authority. That gap is not cosmetic. It is the pathology. The organization lives in a small-company shell while speaking in the cadence of a transnational polity. The longer insiders inhabit that split, the more likely they are to mistake posture for mandate, vocabulary for jurisdiction, and institutional habit for lawful authority. This is not merely a mismatch of scale. It is a mismatch of category. The office imagined inside the room is not just larger than the legal shell that contains it. It is of a type that modern public law barely recognizes at all: not ordinary corporate governance, not ordinary sovereign office, but a kind of continental custodianship without title. That is why the pathology feels so extreme. The fantasy does not stop at public authority. It reaches for a form of political ownership that the underlying institution could never lawfully possess.

This is the most dangerous moment in any closed authority culture: not when outsiders are misled, but when leadership starts believing its own mythology. A movement is still containable while its leaders know, somewhere underneath, that they are performing a role. It becomes far more dangerous when the role becomes belief. Once a board starts imagining that a board vote is equivalent to a public mandate, once staff start imagining that implementation equals lawful authority, once executives start imagining that internal process overrides sovereign law, the organization ceases to be merely arrogant. It becomes self-radicalizing.

That is why insiders are not protected by the system. They are endangered by it. The system flatters them into thinking they hold an office they do not in fact hold. It gives them the posture of public power without the legal foundation of public power. It gives them the psychology of command without the immunity structure of actual sovereign office. It gives them the habit of quasi-political rule inside an ordinary private institution. That is not protection. It is entrapment.

Titles are not immunity.

This point must be stated as clearly as possible. Staff title is not immunity. Board seat is not immunity. Executive role is not immunity. Committee process is not immunity. A private organization’s internal liturgy does not reorder the hierarchy of law outside the room.

AFRINIC’s own public materials show the danger. Its FAQ locates the dispute at the board’s decision to deregister addresses. Once that is admitted, the comforting abstraction that “the community decided” begins to dissolve. Communities do not sign letters. Communities do not execute deregistration. Communities do not authorize specific steps. Legal entities do, through natural persons occupying roles. That is where real-world exposure lives. ICANN’s July 2025 correspondence sharpened the point further by saying that a duly elected board should be the body that acts on behalf of AFRINIC. Once the action is framed as the action of a board acting on behalf of a legal entity, exposure is no longer abstract. It is attached to identifiable roles inside an identifiable legal shell. Titles do not dissolve that exposure. They locate it.

The point becomes obvious the moment one leaves Internet governance rhetoric and returns to ordinary critical infrastructure. A power company may have a valid contract with a hospital. It may provide a real service. It may even have technical rules, compliance procedures, billing rights, and contractual remedies. None of that means that if it cuts power to an operating theatre, causes a surgery to fail, and kills a patient, the event is legally reduced to a private service dispute. The contract does not alchemize the act into innocence. The same is true if a utility supplies an airport. The existence of a service relationship does not mean that cutting power, disabling critical systems, and contributing to catastrophe is merely an administrative decision insulated from criminal scrutiny. A contract explains the relationship. It does not erase the public character of the harm.

That is exactly the distinction the RIR world keeps trying to blur. Service relationship is treated as if it were sovereign warrant. Policy process is treated as if it were public-law authorization. Internal procedure is treated as if it were a shield against the legal meaning of consequences. It is not. A contract may explain why one party sits upstream of another. It does not give that upstream party a right to cause or authorize catastrophic interference and then retreat into the vocabulary of administration.

The law, when it arrives, does not ask whether the actor felt morally certain. It does not ask whether a mailing list had rough consensus. It does not ask whether the board thought it was acting for a region. It asks what was done, by whom, under what claimed right, with what consequence, and whether that conduct was authorized by law. That is precisely why sovereign fantasy is so dangerous. It encourages insiders to act as if the answer to those questions has already been settled by internal ritual. It has not.

The legal category is changing.

This is where the argument must be made with precision. I am not saying that every contested registry act is automatically criminal. Criminal liability is jurisdiction-specific and fact-specific. It depends on intent, authorization, causation, and consequence. But categories matter. And the category into which the modern RIR problem is drifting is no longer ordinary policy disagreement.

The utility example makes the point clearer than any amount of governance jargon. No serious legal system treats the existence of a contract as a general license to disable critical infrastructure with impunity. The more indispensable the service, and the more foreseeable the harm from interruption, the less convincing it becomes to say that the actor was merely administering a relationship. A hospital does not stop being a hospital because electricity is delivered under contract. An airport does not stop being critical infrastructure because power is supplied through a private commercial arrangement. And the legal system does not stop asking whether grave interference occurred simply because the interfering party can point to internal procedures, terms of service, or an upstream operational role.

The same logic applies here. Internet number resources are not abstractions floating above reality. They sit inside live networks. They support continuity, routing, communications, economic activity, and in many cases nationally significant systems. Once a private governance layer begins to initiate, direct, authorize, assist, or normalize actions that seriously endanger that functionality, the existence of a registry contract or policy framework does not settle the issue in its favor. It only explains the channel through which the power was exercised. It does not decide whether the exercise of that power remained lawful.

Article 5 of the Budapest Convention requires parties to criminalize intentional, serious hindering without right of the functioning of a computer system. Directive 2013/40/EU establishes EU criminal-law rules on attacks against information systems. U.S. federal law under 18 U.S.C. § 1030 reaches unauthorized access and damage to protected computers. Available English texts of China’s Criminal Law Article 286 cover deleting, modifying, adding to, or interfering with computer information system functions so that the system cannot operate normally where the consequences are serious.

The significance of this is straightforward. Once a private governance layer begins to initiate, direct, authorize, assist, or normalize actions that seriously endanger live network functionality or critical communications continuity, the issue is no longer merely whether its policies are wise. The issue becomes whether it is operating inside categories of conduct that many jurisdictions already treat as unlawful and, in serious cases, criminal.

That is the threshold the RIR system is approaching. The correct formulation is not that the RIRs are already a criminal organization. That is too crude and too legally sloppy. The correct formulation is harder and more defensible: the RIR system is normalizing conduct of a kind many jurisdictions already criminalize when done without right and with serious consequence.

When fantasy meets reality.

The most revealing evidence of sovereign fantasy is not the rhetoric used in comfortable times. It is the reaction when reality refuses to defer.

The first response is disbelief. How can an operator, a court, or a sovereign state refuse an authority the room has long attributed to itself? The second response is offended grandeur: how dare you? The third is the demand for immunity and heightened deference. That sequence is not incidental. It is diagnostic. What is being defended at that moment is not merely a policy interpretation. It is a self-conception: the belief that the institution stands above the region as custodian of a political order it did not create and does not lawfully own. A mere coordinator does not react to legal resistance as though a constitutional insult has taken place. Only an institution that has come to imagine itself as something like a polity—or something stranger still, a private holder of continental political ownership—responds in that way. The NRO’s 2022 letter to Mauritius asking that AFRINIC be recognized as an international organization, and Mauritius’s rejection of that request, make this progression visible in documentary form.

That is why the immunity demand is so revealing. It is not the beginning of the story. It is the third act. First comes the laundering of mandate. Then comes the internalization of sovereign fantasy. Then comes the shock of external refusal. And finally comes the plea for immunity, as though political insulation could supply the lawful authority that never existed in the first place. The demand does not solve the contradiction. It confirms it. The contradiction is not just institutional. It is ontological. It shows that the system no longer experiences itself as a coordinator meeting legal limits. It experiences itself as a thwarted political authority trapped inside the legal shell of a small private company. That is not merely foolish. It is dangerous.

Why immunity is not a solution.

Seen in this light, the immunity argument is not a solution to the problem. It is one of the clearest symptoms of the problem.

Immunity is not a source of mandate. It is not a magic solvent that turns a private body into public authority. It is not a license to create powers the institution never lawfully possessed. International privileges and immunities are creatures of international institutional law. Even there, their logic is functional, not metaphysical. United Nations materials stress that privileges and immunities are granted in the interests of the organization, not for the personal benefit of individuals, and must be waived where they would impede the course of justice. The U.S. State Department says the same thing more bluntly: immunity is not a license for misconduct.

That matters because one cannot solve mandate failure by immunizing the failure. A host state may choose, in some circumstances, to grant domestic protections to entities on its soil. But no country is powerful enough to give a private company a supranational political authority that the country itself does not possess over other sovereigns. Australia cannot convert an Australian company into a continental sovereign for Asia-Pacific. Mauritius cannot convert a Mauritian company into African public authority. A host state can create a local political fiction. It cannot force other sovereigns to accept that fiction as law.

The AFRINIC episode made this concrete. While Eddy Kayihura was CEO, AFRINIC sought recognition from Mauritius as an international organization. The NRO then wrote to Mauritius saying it understood AFRINIC had repeatedly asked for that recognition and that such status would be appropriate. Mauritius replied that the request could not be entertained. The sequence is revealing. When ordinary private authority proved too thin for the scale of power the institution wanted to exercise, the answer was not to reduce the claim. It was to seek public-law elevation from outside. That is mandate laundering in its purest form.

Immunity would worsen the economics.

It would also worsen the incentive structure.

The RIR system already suffers from moral hazard: leverage is high, downside is externalized, and the ideological language of stewardship softens resistance to overreach. Immunity would deepen that moral hazard. It would tell insiders that the gap between consequence and accountability may be widened further. It would reduce restraint precisely where restraint is already weakest. It would subsidize the most dangerous institutional instinct in the system: the belief that because the room feels public, the room should be allowed to act above ordinary legal exposure.

Economically, that is insane. When an intermediary already bears too little downside relative to the scale of harm it can trigger, the answer is not to remove still more downside. That is not reform. It is a perverse incentive package for escalation.

Politically, it is worse. Because the moment one host state tries to elevate an RIR into something like a protected quasi-public power, the fiction becomes too explicit to ignore. States that do not accept the fiction will not obediently ratify it by silence. They will resist it, challenge it, or route around it. And once shared deference breaks, the current shell becomes far more fragile than defenders admit. The current draft governance document already concedes that shells are replaceable: it provides for audit, non-compliance, derecognition, and transfer of services to successor or interim entities. Uniqueness requires coordination. It does not require these five legal shells in their current form forever.

So immunity would not stabilize the system. It would likely accelerate fragmentation by making the underlying fiction too politically visible.

Immunity would not solve personal exposure either.

It would also fail on the point most insiders most want to believe. Even where some domestic protection exists, it does not automatically travel. It does not bind foreign sovereigns as a matter of magic. It does not erase the legal meaning of conduct elsewhere. It does not ensure that foreign courts, regulators, or enforcement bodies will simply agree that a host state’s political protection converts private interference into lawful public action. Even real immunity regimes are functionally limited and waivable. They are not metaphysical absolution.

This matters especially in a system whose decisions can affect live networks across borders. If a private body, emboldened by host-state protection, acts against another state’s critical networks or nationally significant communications infrastructure, the problem does not stay inside contract law. It becomes geopolitical. Immunity does not remove that consequence. It merely ensures that institutional fantasy has been joined by strategic fantasy.

And even where one puts aside criminal enforcement, the practical point remains devastatingly simple: insiders are natural persons. They travel. They hold offices. They sign documents. They authorize acts. They communicate instructions. They cannot assume that a layer of domestic institutional rhetoric will follow them everywhere and transmute exposure into safety. In other words, immunity would not save insiders from sovereign law. It would only encourage them to misread it until it is too late.

The cult analogy, properly understood.

It is not necessary, and not legally prudent, to say that the RIRs are a cult. Nor is it necessary to say they are a mafia. Those are labels. Labels can distract. Structure is what matters.

What makes the cult analogy analytically useful is not theology but mechanism. A cult sacralizes itself through supernatural narrative. The modern RIR order sacralizes itself through procedure, consensus language, and technical vocabulary. One is a religious fantasy. The other is a governance fantasy. The form differs. The pathology is close. In one case leaders come to believe revelation created authority; in the other insiders come to believe policy ritual created mandate.

Religious fantasy and governance fantasy

The essential distinction is formal, not pathological. A cult uses supernatural narrative to sacralize leadership. The RIR system uses procedural ritual and technical language to sacralize office. One promises miracles; the other promises that “community policy” can manufacture mandate. One speaks in the language of revelation; the other in the language of stewardship, recognition, compliance, and regional authority. The symbols differ. The power psychology is strikingly similar.

A small circle develops an esoteric internal language. It uses that language to distinguish insiders from outsiders. It creates ritual forms through which authority is validated inside the group. It asks outsiders to defer to judgments they cannot easily parse. It places leadership in a role that feels larger than the institution’s actual legal basis. It teaches participants to confuse internal certainty with external legality. It externalizes damage while internalizing status. And over time, it tempts leadership to believe that the mythology is true.

The most dangerous cult leader is not the one who knowingly lies. It is the one who begins to believe his own revelation. From that moment on, he stops recognizing limits. He stops hearing correction. He stops distinguishing role from reality. The same is true here. The most dangerous RIR insider is not the cynical one. It is the sincere one who has fully absorbed the idea that private ritual created continental authority. That person is not safer because he believes. It is precisely belief that makes him dangerous to others and exposed himself.

The line is now blurring.

This is why the intuitive line between neutral coordination and something darker is no longer clean.

When five small private legal entities speak in a language most affected outsiders do not understand, launder private discretion into regional authority, claim powers that belong—if to anyone—to sovereign public institutions, externalize massive downside onto operators and states, and normalize acts that many jurisdictions already treat as serious interference when done without right, then the structural distinction between coordinator, priesthood, cartel, and organized coercive intermediary begins to blur.

Not because the names are identical. Not because a court has already pronounced the final label. But because functionally, psychologically, and institutionally, the traits are converging in the wrong direction.

And once that happens, deference has already gone too far.

The issue is no longer reform.

This is the point at which standard reform language fails.

The problem is not that the RIR system needs better communications. It is not that it needs another consultation. It is not that it needs another accountability review, another statement of principles, or another round of self-observation by the same procedural class that produced the problem. The issue is not an implementation defect in an otherwise healthy constitutional order. The issue is that the organizational form itself has decayed.

A thin coordination layer was tolerated. A private quasi-sovereign layer should not be.

A system built on mandate laundering will not be cured by more laundering. A system that has trained insiders into sovereign fantasy will not be cured by giving that fantasy host-state validation. A system that has moved from legitimacy crisis into law-exposure territory will not be cured by another internal ritual about legitimacy. The correct conclusion is therefore not reform but transition beyond it.

What should replace it.

The alternative is not chaos. The alternative is not to abandon uniqueness, registry continuity, or global interoperability. Those remain real needs. The alternative is to strip away the political theater and return, over time, to a thinner architecture: minimal discretion, hard separation between registry function and territorial-political claims, continuity-first design, external review mechanisms not monopolized by the registry priesthood, and a legal structure that does not allow small private shells to sit above live network reality as though they were sovereigns. The draft governance document itself already concedes the core institutional point: shells are replaceable; audits are possible; derecognition is possible; handoff is possible. Once that is conceded, the mystique collapses.

The final settlement does not yet exist.

That point has to be faced directly. The post-RIR order does not yet exist in finished constitutional form. There is no fully built replacement architecture waiting offstage to be rolled in the moment the old order loses legitimacy. That is exactly why this argument cannot end in rhetorical denunciation. A diseased system can still carry real operational responsibilities. The registry layer is now structurally dangerous, but it still sits above live continuity. That creates an obligation of seriousness. The cure cannot consist of simply wishing the present layer away. It has to consist of beginning transition early enough that the network survives the cure.

This is the point too often missed by both defenders and critics. Defenders treat the absence of a fully completed replacement as a reason to preserve the present order indefinitely. Critics sometimes speak as though exposing the illegitimacy of the current structure is enough by itself. It is not. Between illegitimate continuity and romantic rupture lies the actual work: transition.

The transition cannot begin at the registry layer. It must begin below it.

The present system is already too diseased to be trusted as the author of its own cure. But because it still carries real operational responsibility for the Internet’s registration layer, transition cannot begin as a fantasy of instant substitution. It has to begin from the actors that bear the real burdens of the current structure and therefore possess the first real leverage to move beyond it.

That means operators first. Operators are the true substrate of the system. They deploy the resources, route the traffic, serve the customers, bear the continuity risk, absorb the legal and commercial shocks, and suffer the full force of double extraction. If a transition is to start anywhere, it starts with operators refusing to remain passive subjects of registry-side discretion and beginning to act as the real infrastructural constituency that they already are.

It also means governments. States are the ones that bear the public downside when continuity is threatened. They cannot indefinitely outsource upstream recognition power to small foreign private bodies while pretending that sovereignty remains intact. A serious transition therefore requires governments to begin reclaiming the public dimension of numbering continuity—not by nationalizing the Internet, but by refusing the fiction that private procedural authority can outrank public responsibility.

It also means the technical community. The technical community cannot continue to lend moral legitimacy to the present system in its current form while pretending that this is still merely rough consensus and running code. If the registry layer has drifted into thick governance, discretionary rule, and continuity-threatening authority claims, then the technical community must say so plainly and disown that drift. It need not abandon coordination. But it must stop confusing coordination with priesthood.

And it means insiders as well. Not because they can be trusted to lead the transition, but because they too are trapped inside the pathology. The same system that flatters them with sovereign fantasy also exposes them. Some will remain believers. Some will double down. But others will eventually recognize that remaining inside the ritual is not safety. It is exposure.

Latent dissent is not enough.

The weakness of the present order has not been invisible. Many in the technical community have long sensed that the registry layer has drifted too far, but they often experienced that recognition as impotence: they could diagnose the distortion, yet felt unable to move the structure beneath it. Many states have felt the abnormality as well, but without the conceptual vocabulary, documentary map, or operational confidence needed to act. Many operators have wanted a thinner and safer order, but smaller ones lacked leverage while larger ones preferred to avoid friction, litigation, or administrative burden. Even some insiders have understood that the present form is unstable or indefensible, but feared loss of office, loss of income, or expulsion from the small procedural class on which their status depends. The desire for change has therefore not been absent. What has been absent is coordinated capacity.

That is what has changed. For perhaps the first time in the modern history of this system, the registry class has provoked opposition that is not merely moral, procedural, or underfunded. It has confronted an adversary with more resources than it expected to face, a stronger will than it assumed would persist, a longer time horizon than its own officeholders usually possess, and fewer incentives to defer to its ritual. This does not make the transition personal. It makes it executable. What had previously existed as latent dissent—among technicians, operators, states, and even some insiders—can now begin to crystallize into coordinated transition capacity. That is why this moment matters. The problem is not newly discovered. The difference is that, for the first time, the structure that should replace mere complaint with organized transition can actually be built.

None of this works unless it is coordinated.

That is the decisive point. Operators alone cannot do it. Governments alone cannot do it. Technical dissent alone cannot do it. Insider hesitation alone cannot do it. All of those movements, if they emerge in isolation, will be too weak, too slow, or too easy to neutralize. The transition must therefore be coordinated.

And that is why certain structures matter now, even though they are not themselves the final constitutional settlement.

Reality before advocacy.

A reality-and-intelligence layer matters because the first protection against mandate laundering is legibility. Registry-side risk has to be made visible, documentable, intelligible, and continuous. What priesthood language makes mystical, intelligence must make ordinary. What is hidden inside process has to be surfaced as risk, pattern, leverage, and consequence.

That is the role a media-intelligence layer serves when it is built around reality rather than advocacy. Its function is not to flatter a camp. It is to render events, incentives, and institutional behavior legible enough that operators, states, and outsiders can act on what is real rather than on what the registry class would prefer them to believe. That is also why Blue Tech Wave(BTW.MEDIA) exists. The note explaining its purpose says the product is reality, not advocacy, and BTW publicly describes itself as a technology media brand focused on internet infrastructure and governance coverage. The point is not branding. The point is that a transition cannot begin if reality remains trapped inside priestly vocabulary.

Continuity before constitutional change.

A commercial continuity layer matters because operators cannot be asked to carry existential governance risk with no operational bridge. If instability is real, there must be a credible way to absorb it. Continuity cannot remain a slogan. It has to exist as deployable infrastructure, contractual certainty, and real-world commercial capacity.

That is the point developed in the note on why the registry layer is a structural risk and why LARUS exists: not as a theory of final governance, but as a business-continuity answer to a registry layer whose liabilities are thin and whose discretionary power can become existential for the operator beneath it. LARUS publicly describes itself as a first-party IPv4 leasing provider with company-controlled pools and guaranteed renewal. In transition terms, that matters because the system cannot be thinned unless operators first have somewhere to stand while the old discretionary layer is losing authority.

Coordinated protection before decentralization.

A nonprofit member-side protection layer matters because the present system punishes fragmentation. Smaller operators and resource holders are weaker when isolated, stronger when represented together, and hardest to discipline when continuity risk, legal risk, and governance risk are pooled rather than individualized. That is why coordinated representation is not a side project. It is part of the transition mechanism itself.

That is also why Number Resource Society exists. The note on why NRS exists argues that decentralization is no longer optional, not as ideology but as systems engineering. NRS publicly describes itself as a global non-profit membership organization. NRS Shield turns that principle into something concrete: a coordinated layer addressing RIR governance, continuity, compliance, and registry-side risk through structured review and representation rather than through asset transfer. That is not the final constitutional settlement. It is transition capacity made operational.

And over time, a more decentralized advocacy layer matters because no durable solution can simply replace one priesthood with another. The end state must be thinner, more plural, and less dependent on any single institutional gatekeeper. But the path to that end state is not immediate purity. It is staged transition. Decentralization here is therefore not utopian. It is chronological. First the present monopoly over language and continuity must be weakened. Then the dependence it created must be made survivable. Only then can thinner coordination become more than a slogan.

These are not the destination. They are transitional organs.

This is why these emerging layers should not be misunderstood. They are not being proposed as the final form of Internet number governance. They are being proposed as transitional organs. They exist because the final solution does not yet exist in full, and because waiting for the final solution before building transitional capacity would be irresponsible.

In Asimov’s terms, they are not the destination. They are the foundations that shorten the darkness.

That analogy should not be taken sentimentally. Its value is analytical. A civilization does not avoid a dark age by pretending the old order is healthy. Nor does it escape by announcing the final order before it has been built. It escapes by creating transition capacity early enough that collapse no longer has monopoly over the future.

The replacement, in other words, is organized transition.

The replacement is not another priesthood. Nor is it a leap into institutional vacuum. It is an organized transition: operators beginning from the real substrate of power, governments recovering the public dimension they wrongly ceded, the technical community withdrawing moral cover from the present form of the system, and transitional layers making the move survivable.

Put visibility where opacity used to be. Put continuity where precarious discretion used to be. Put coordinated protection where isolated exposure used to be. Put future decentralization where monopoly over language used to be.

That is what a mature system does when an inherited intermediary has outgrown its mandate: it does not wait for collapse and call that prudence. It begins the transition early enough that continuity can survive the cure.

That is also why this transition no longer has to remain a thought experiment. The constituency for change has existed for years. What was missing was the ability to coordinate it, finance it, de-risk it, and persist long enough to outlast the registry class’s assumption that all resistance would eventually defer, fragment, or tire.

Conclusion

The RIR system is no longer merely suffering from declining legitimacy. It has moved into a more dangerous phase. It has learned to launder mandate into sovereign fantasy, and sovereign fantasy into something stranger still: a claim of continental political ownership under private legal cover. It has externalized public downside while preserving private discretion. It has harmed operators by sitting above productive assets as a rent-bearing chokepoint. It has harmed states by inverting sovereignty. It has harmed the technical community by betraying the discipline that once justified deference. And it has harmed its own insiders by training them into sovereign fantasy and exposing them to legal risk they are foolish to underestimate.

That is why the debate has changed. The question is no longer whether this system can still be rhetorically defended as open, bottom-up, and community-led. The question is whether operators, states, the technical community, and even prudent insiders should continue to defer to an arrangement that now combines private legal form, ritual authority, asymmetrical liability, sovereign pretension, and growing law-exposure. The answer should be no.

But that answer, by itself, is not enough. Diagnosis is not yet transition. Exposure is not yet architecture. The point of naming the disease is not complaint. It is to make the transition thinkable, buildable, and executable before continuity is held hostage by the collapse of the old priesthood.

The line that once separated coordinator from private ruler has already been crossed in spirit. The line that separates procedural overreach from serious legal consequence is now being approached in fact.

And when that happens, the issue is no longer whether dismantling should be discussed in theory.

It becomes a question of whether transition capacity can be built faster than the old order can deepen the damage.