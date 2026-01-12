Nominations Open for 2026 Public Interest Registry (PIR) Board of Directors

Are you interested in helping guide the future of the Public Interest Registry (PIR), the non-profit operator of a number of domains that serve the public interest, such as .ORG, .NGO and .ONG? Or do you know of someone who would be a good candidate? If so, the Internet Society is seeking nominations for two positions on the PIR Board of Directors. The nomination deadline is 30 January 2026 at 15:00 UTC.

More information about the positions and the required qualifications can be found at: https://www.internetsociety.org/pir/call-for-nominations/.

As noted on that page:

The Internet Society is now accepting nominations for the Board of Directors of the Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR’s business is to manage the international registry of .org, .ngo, .ong, .charity, .foundation, .gives, and .giving domain names, as well as three .org associated Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs). In 2026, there are two positions opening on the PIR Board. The appointed directors will serve terms of up to three years, beginning mid-year in 2026.

Prior board or senior executive experience is preferred. All directors must have an appreciation for PIR’s mission and the potential impact of PIR decisions on the customers of PIR and the global community served by .ORG and the other TLDs PIR operates. Directors must have a foundational understanding of financial statements and the ability to communicate effectively in English (all meetings and associated materials are presented in English).

If you are interested in being considered as a candidate or know of someone who should be considered, please see the link to the nomination form near the bottom of the nomination information page.