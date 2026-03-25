In the previous note, the claim was not that the registry layer merely imposes visible fees or administrative inconvenience. The claim was more precise. The first extraction occurs when a scarce, transferable, revenue-enabling resource is kept institutionally discounted through non-asset rhetoric, conditional recognition, and friction around transfer and use. The resource is not openly confiscated; it is prevented from being fully capitalized. The second extraction occurs when that same operator, whose resource has already been held below its full economic value, remains fully exposed to registry risk because recognition, transferability, and administrative standing still sit at the same upstream chokepoint. Upside is constrained from above, while downside remains loaded from below. That is what I meant by double extraction.

What appears as double extraction at the operator level becomes something larger and more serious at the level of the state. It becomes sovereignty inversion. The nation retains the full public downside of disruption—economic damage, communications fragility, political consequence, and national dependency—while decisive parts of the recognition layer sit inside foreign private legal bodies operating under foreign law. That is the inversion: control sits above the nation, while consequence remains below it.

That is why the usual accusation is framed backwards. If I am supposedly the one “taking away African sovereignty,” then one should ask a simpler question: how did that sovereignty come to be structurally exposed in the first place? The answer is not hidden. AFRINIC is based in Mauritius. ARIN is a Virginia corporation. RIPE NCC sits under Dutch law in Amsterdam. APNIC operates under Australian and Queensland law. LACNIC sits in Montevideo under Uruguayan law. This is not one regional anomaly or one institutional accident. It is a five-region structure in which the numbering layer of sovereign nations is mediated through foreign private legal bodies.

Once stated plainly, the sovereignty issue becomes difficult to deny. Across the RIR system, these bodies retain consequential powers over recognition, standing, continuity, revocation, and administrative status, while sharply limiting or pre-structuring their own liability. In some cases, that liability is capped at figures as low as US$100. That asymmetry is the core of the problem. A foreign private body can sit above nationally significant numbering relationships, exercise leverage with potentially systemic consequences—including, the ability to place substantial parts of a nation’s Internet continuity at risk—yet bear only symbolic downside when compared with the scale of damage that could follow from disruption, suspension, derecognition, or administrative instability. Whatever else one calls such an arrangement, it is not a serious model of sovereign equilibrium.

And this is the point many governments still fail to formulate clearly enough. No merchant, investor, litigant, or operator can steal sovereign power he never possessed. I am not a sovereign. I do not legislate for a country. I do not command its courts. I do not claim public authority over its communications substrate. But the thick-governance RIR layer has, in practice, occupied precisely that strategic position: a foreign private recognition layer sitting above operator assets and above nationally critical infrastructure, while the state below remains the one that bears the real-world fallout when continuity is threatened. That is not mere coordination. That is sovereign function displaced upward into the wrong institutional layer.

The standard defense of this structure is historical. We are told that the registries were created to coordinate uniqueness, and that uniqueness requires stewardship. The first half is true. The second half is where the argument fails. Global uniqueness does require coordination, but only of a narrow and technical kind. It does not require a thick, evolving governance layer with discretionary power over economically significant resources. It does not require foreign private bodies to sit in judgment over relationships that ultimately affect national infrastructure. Once the issue is reduced to uniqueness itself, the case for thick governance collapses. Yet the institutional reality has moved in the opposite direction: agreements can be amended, conditions can shift, and the governed party often remains bound to a moving framework it does not truly control. That is not a thin coordination layer. It is a governance layer that has grown far beyond the narrow technical function originally used to justify it.

This is also why so much of the surrounding rhetoric is evasive. As I have argued in my note, an entire representation class has grown around Internet governance: a class that does not build networks, finance infrastructure, bear operational downside, or carry meaningful liability when systems fail, yet speaks constantly in the name of regions, communities, and “the end user.” For that class, it is politically easy to denounce a businessman, moralize about “outsiders,” and perform outrage in the language of protection. What is far harder is to admit the real structural fact: that for decades sovereign states have tolerated parts of their digital lifeline being conditioned by foreign private institutions whose legal existence sits elsewhere and whose downside is contractually constrained. Once that fact is stated plainly, the discussion changes. It is no longer about identity, symbolism, or conference-stage moral theater. It becomes a harder and more serious question: where does coercive consequence actually sit, who bears it in practice, and by what logic was that power allowed to settle there in the first place?

A serious government should therefore ask a very simple question: what is the minimum globally shared layer actually required for interoperability, and what has been improperly added on top of it? The answer is not difficult. The shared layer should be reduced to the thinnest possible common record: auditable, neutral, and minimally discretionary. Everything above that layer that carries coercive consequence—revocation, sanctions, disputed transfers, insolvency effects, politically contested determinations, public-order decisions—should sit where sovereignty actually belongs: under your law, before your courts, through your government, and ultimately under the authority of your people. The more serious the consequence, the less legitimate it is for it to remain in foreign private hands.

This should not be confused with Bitcoin or other crypto narratives that seek to route power away from states. The logic here is the opposite. This is not about stripping governments of authority. It is about returning authority to governments from a private regional governance layer that accumulated it without corresponding public accountability. It is not an attack on sovereignty. It is a demand to restore it.

So the continuation from double extraction is straightforward. At the operator level, the registry layer suppresses upside while preserving downside. At the state level, it preserves national downside while relocating strategic control upward into foreign private legal bodies. That is sovereignty inversion. And once seen in those terms, the real scandal is no longer whether some merchant “took” African sovereignty. The real scandal is that governments were persuaded to treat this arrangement as normal for so long.

If a foreign private registry in Mauritius, Virginia, Amsterdam, South Brisbane, or Montevideo can materially condition the continuity of your numbering layer while bearing only symbolic liability, then the sovereignty problem did not begin with me. It began the moment the wrong institution was allowed to occupy the wrong layer. Serious states should now reverse that mistake. Stop allowing foreign private bodies to claim a representative position over your digital future. Stop allowing institutions formed under external law and exposed to external political environments to sit above the continuity of your digital economy. Dismantle the thick-governance RIR model. Replace it with a new thin layer of coordination that serves uniqueness without usurping sovereign power.

Organizations such as NRS, through its GSG group, exist precisely to discuss these questions with stakeholders and governments. The issue is now mature enough to be confronted directly. The choice is no longer between preserving the present system and risking disorder. The real choice is between continuing to tolerate sovereignty inversion, or taking back control over a layer that should never have been surrendered in the first place. It is your country. It is your digital economy. It is your sovereign responsibility. The numbering layer should not belong, in substance, to anyone else.