Verizon and AWS Expand Network Ties to Meet AI Data Demands

Visitors pass an Amazon Web Services display highlighting artificial intelligence at the Hannover Messe trade fair in Hanover, Germany, March 31, 2025. (Photo: Ronny Hartmann via Getty Images)

Verizon Business has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build high-capacity, low-latency fiber routes connecting AWS data centers. The agreement, part of Verizon’s AI Connect initiative, marks a growing convergence between telecom infrastructure and artificial intelligence—where the speed and stability of data movement are becoming as critical as the computing itself.

Infrastructure strain: As AI workloads become more complex and geographically distributed, traditional cloud architectures are straining under the pressure. Models used for generative AI, autonomous systems, and real-time inference require not just computational power but rapid access to data at scale. This has turned physical infrastructure—fiber networks, edge nodes, and network slicing—into strategic assets.

Verizon’s role in the AI ecosystem reflects this shift. The AI Connect programme repurposes the company’s existing fiber backbone, metro and long-haul networks, and 5G infrastructure to support AI workloads that demand sub-second response times. By linking directly into AWS’s cloud environment, the new fiber routes aim to reduce latency and improve throughput for enterprises training or deploying AI models.

The implications are broad. AI use cases in healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and content delivery increasingly rely on seamless integration between compute and connectivity. Real-time decision-making—whether in autonomous vehicles or fraud detection—requires infrastructure that can keep pace. Analysts expect the volume of AI-driven data to grow exponentially, with a majority of workloads shifting to real-time processing by the end of the decade.

The Verizon-AWS partnership thus underscores a deeper industry transformation: telecom firms are becoming foundational players in the internet’s next phase. Cloud providers, for their part, are rapidly expanding capital spending to meet AI demand. Rather than siloed domains, connectivity and compute are now inseparable—and essential—to delivering AI at scale. This deal signals that the future of artificial intelligence will be as much about infrastructure as algorithms.