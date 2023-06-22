Home / News

Satellite Spectrum Showdown: Musk’s Starlink vs. Ambani’s Reliance Jio in the Race for India’s Broadband Future

By CircleID Reporter
Illustration: CircleID

Elon Musk’s quest to expand his Starlink satellite broadband service into India faces significant pushback from Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s wealthiest individual and head of Indian telecom giant Reliance Jio. Musk’s intentions, voiced following a meeting with Indian PM Narendra Modi, stem from the potential to improve internet accessibility in remote Indian areas. However, this plan is up against Ambani’s counterarguments over the government’s satellite broadband spectrum distribution.

Starlink argues for license assignments rather than spectrum auctions, in line with global trends, indicating that geographical restrictions imposed by auctions could hike costs. Conversely, Ambani’s Reliance Jio supports auctions, insisting they maintain a level playing field by allowing foreign satellite service providers to compete with traditional telecom players.

This ongoing dispute indicates a deepening rivalry as Reliance continues to advocate for satellite spectrum auctions against foreign firms’ demands. Musk’s stakes are particularly high following a prior unsuccessful launch attempt in India in 2021 due to local regulatory issues.

For Ambani, warding off foreign competitors in the satellite broadband sector would reinforce Reliance Jio’s stronghold, which boasts 439 million telecom users and a 25% market share in wired broadband connections.

Notably, Starlink’s position is mirrored by Amazon’s Project Kuiper and the British-backed OneWeb. Of the 64 responses to India’s public consultation on satellite spectrum, the majority favoured licensing over auctions, according to India’s Koan Advisory.

If auctions proceed, industry insiders suggest that it could pose considerable business challenges for foreign firms like Starlink and OneWeb. Starlink is awaiting a resolution on India’s spectrum allocation to finalize its commercial strategy. Meanwhile, market research indicates that India’s satellite broadband service market could grow 36% annually, hitting $1.9 billion by 2030, further stoking the competition among the major players.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics