Lack of Broadband Competition Leads to Higher Prices in Most U.S. Counties

Broadband competition remains limited in most U.S. counties, with high market concentration driving up prices and reducing consumer choice. (Srouce: BroadbandNow, U.S. Census Bureau 2021 boundaries, The M-Lab NDT Data Set 2024/10/01–2024/12/31)

A recent study has revealed that broadband competition remains severely limited in 96% of U.S. counties, leading to significantly higher internet costs for consumers. Using the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI), researchers at BroadbandNow Research analyzed broadband market concentration across 3,143 counties and found a direct link between limited provider options and inflated prices.

The report shows that highly concentrated markets—where one or few providers dominate—lead to an average broadband price difference of $95.67 per month. In the 300 least competitive counties, monthly broadband costs average $269.90, while the 300 most competitive counties enjoy a significantly lower price of $174.23.

Rural areas are particularly affected, with many counties facing near-monopoly conditions. Some larger metropolitan counties, including Suffolk (NY), Nassau (NY), and Honolulu (HI), also exhibit surprisingly low competition. In contrast, cities like New York (Manhattan), Atlanta (Fulton County), and Seattle (King County) have more competitive broadband markets.

With increasing reliance on high-speed internet for work, education, and healthcare, broadband affordability has become a crucial issue. The study underscores the urgent need for policies that foster market competition to ensure fair pricing and equitable digital access for all Americans.

For full details, visit BroadbandNow.