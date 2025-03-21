Home / News

Colombian Government Accelerates .CO Domain RFP Process

By CircleID Reporter

The Colombian’s Ministry of ICT (MinTIC), and ccTLD Manager for the .CO ccTLD, recently announced an expedited timeline for the Request for Proposal (RFP) to operate over 3 million .CO domains for the next 10 years. The proposed 10-year term is double the current five-year term. This represents the latest in a series of recent RFPs associated with several high-profile TLDs before ICANN’s planned roll-out of new gTLD early next year.

Timeline: Thiago Dal-Toe, advisor to the MinTIC’s Vice Minister of Digital Transformation, first briefed the domain name industry about this pending RFP during last November’s ICANN annual meeting. Since then, the team has diligently worked to launch the draft RFP published on March 14th, 2025.

Operator transition: .CO Internet S.A.S. (Subsidiary of GoDaddy Registry Services) has operated the .CO ccTLD for the previous fifteen years since its relaunch in 2010. Under the current proposal, MinTIC is looking to announce a signed contract with the winning bidder by May 26th in advance of the expiration of the current contract in October.

Listed below are the key milestones in connection with the proposed RFP:

  • March 14 – MinTIC published a draft specification for the bidding process for the .co domain for public comment
  • March 31 – Closing of the public comment period
  • April 8 – Final version of the FRP will be published
  • May 6 – Deadline for bid submission
  • May 22 – Announcement of prevailing bidder

Note: All these dates are subject to modification under Colombian law.

Interested parties in the .CO RFP can find more information at Colombia’s Public Procurement Platform online.

NORDVPN DISCOUNT - CircleID x NordVPN
Get NordVPN  [74% +3 extra months, from $2.99/month]
By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

 Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

Related

Topics

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

View All Topics