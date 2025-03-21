Colombian Government Accelerates .CO Domain RFP Process

The Colombian’s Ministry of ICT (MinTIC), and ccTLD Manager for the .CO ccTLD, recently announced an expedited timeline for the Request for Proposal (RFP) to operate over 3 million .CO domains for the next 10 years. The proposed 10-year term is double the current five-year term. This represents the latest in a series of recent RFPs associated with several high-profile TLDs before ICANN’s planned roll-out of new gTLD early next year.

Timeline: Thiago Dal-Toe, advisor to the MinTIC’s Vice Minister of Digital Transformation, first briefed the domain name industry about this pending RFP during last November’s ICANN annual meeting. Since then, the team has diligently worked to launch the draft RFP published on March 14th, 2025.

Operator transition: .CO Internet S.A.S. (Subsidiary of GoDaddy Registry Services) has operated the .CO ccTLD for the previous fifteen years since its relaunch in 2010. Under the current proposal, MinTIC is looking to announce a signed contract with the winning bidder by May 26th in advance of the expiration of the current contract in October.

Listed below are the key milestones in connection with the proposed RFP:

March 14 – MinTIC published a draft specification for the bidding process for the .co domain for public comment

March 31 – Closing of the public comment period

April 8 – Final version of the FRP will be published

May 6 – Deadline for bid submission

May 22 – Announcement of prevailing bidder

Note: All these dates are subject to modification under Colombian law.

Interested parties in the .CO RFP can find more information at Colombia’s Public Procurement Platform online.