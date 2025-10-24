DNIB Reports 378.5 Million Domain Name Registrations in Q3 2025

The third quarter of 2025 closed with 378.5 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 16.2 million domain name registrations compared to the third quarter of 2024, according to the latest issue of the Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report released Thursday at DNIB.com.

Check out the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report to see domain name stats from the third quarter of 2025, including:

Top 10 largest TLDs by number of reported domain names, with quarterly renewal percentages when available

Top 10 largest ccTLDs by number of reported domain names, with quarterly renewal percentages when available

Top 10 largest gTLDs by number of reported domain names, with quarterly renewal percentages and other key statistics

DNIB.com and The Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report are sponsored by Verisign. To see past issues of the quarterly report, interactive dashboards and learn about DNIB.com’s statistical methodology, please visit DNIB.com.