How Brands Can Prepare for the New GTLD Program

For the first time in over a decade, the internet is opening its gates to a new wave of generic top-level domains (gTLDs). This is not just an opportunity to register a domain name, but the entire top-level domain itself. Brands that act the fastest can lock down digital real estate that delivers unmatched control, credibility, and security, while those that don’t may watch competitors claim the space first.

What is the New gTLD Program?

The domain name system (DNS) is anchored by top-level domains (TLDs) like .com, .org, and .net. These seemingly inconsequential endings to familiar URLs are in fact a critical part of how the DNS translates easy-to-remember domain names into IP addresses. For many years, the TLD space remained relatively static, limiting options for businesses seeking to establish their online presence.

TLDs are governed by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the nonprofit organization responsible for coordinating the global DNS and setting the policies that govern how TLDs are added, delegated, and managed. ICANN doesn’t sell domains directly, that’s the role of accredited registrars, but it does oversee the process for introducing new TLDs, approves which strings can enter the root zone, and sets the contractual requirements for registry operators.

In April 2026, ICANN’s New gTLD Program will launch its second application round, offering what may be a once-in-a-generation opportunity. This program is a multi-year initiative designed to expand the DNS by introducing new gTLDs, moving beyond the limited number of legacy TLDs to provide organizations and individuals with new opportunities to create customized online spaces. When the application window closes, there’s no guarantee another will open for years, if ever.

Why is ICANN Expanding gTLDs?

According to ICANN, expanding gTLDs will help foster competition, stimulate innovation, and enhance consumer choice within the domain name industry. For brands, the benefits are strategic: a custom brand TLD allows organizations to control their own namespace, as opposed to a more generic .com or .net, where similar names can be registered by malicious actors seeking to perpetuate cyber crimes.

Research confirms the value of a brand TLD. A 2024 survey conducted by French registry operator AFNIC of 2,000 internet users found that 83% said brand TLDs instantly identify the business, 80% felt more confident visiting a .brand site, 77% believed they enhance transaction security, and 76% said they help identify legitimate email senders, thereby reducing phishing risk

What is a Brand TLD?

A brand TLD is a generic top-level domain (gTLD) owned and operated by a single brand for its exclusive use, which means that only the owning organization can register and use domain names under that specific TLD. Domains ending in .brand would be exclusively controlled by the Brand Inc. company, with no-third party registrations permitted.

In addition to enhancing trust and authenticity, there are numerous technical advantages associated with brand TLDs. They enable organizations to create closed DNS ecosystems, which support enhanced security and performance controls such as:

Enforce Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC)

Manage TLS certificates centrally, and implement strict anti-phishing policies.

Route through secure, brand-operated name servers.

Enforce HTTPS with HSTS preloading across the entire namespace.

Require DMARC, SPF, and DKIM alignment for all outbound email.

Use geolocation-aware DNS to deliver optimized content to different regions.

This setup minimizes the risk of impersonation and cyberattacks, while ensuring that every digital touchpoint, be it as help.brand, careers.brand, or support.brand, delivers a consistent, secure, and branded user experience.

What to Consider When Registering a Brand TLD

Registering a brand TLD is a significant undertaking requiring careful planning and execution. There are several key areas that organizations should consider before registration for the next wave of gTLDs opens:

Managing Brand TLD Digital Infrastructure

Buying a brand TLD isn’t as simple as buying a digital home for your business; it’s more akin to purchasing an entire neighborhood. As the owner, your organization becomes the registry operator, responsible for ensuring that every domain under your .brand resolves quickly, securely, and reliably anywhere in the world.

If your digital infrastructure is insufficient to keep up with the requirements of running a brand TLD you risk downtime, security breaches, a poor user experience, and non-compliance with ICANN rules. As a registry operator, businesses must meet strict service-level agreements (SLAs) for uptime and DNS response times. Failing to meet these requirements can result in penalties or even the loss of your TLD.

Engaging with a Registry Service Provider (RSP) early in the process is crucial for ensuring technical readiness. RSPs provide the infrastructure and expertise necessary to operate a new gTLD, managing DNS resolution, DNSSEC, and other critical technical functions. ICANN’s Registry Service Provider Evaluation Program assists potential applicants in selecting a qualified RSP.

Ensuring Compliance With ICANN Policies

Operating a gTLD, whether it’s an existing one or part of the forthcoming New gTLD Program, requires strict adherence to ICANN policies and the contractual obligations outlined in the Base Registry Agreement. This agreement defines the responsibilities of registry operators, including maintaining technical stability, implementing security measures, and ensuring ongoing compliance with ICANN’s consensus policies.

Failure to comply with ICANN requirements can lead to penalties, including suspension or even revocation of the gTLD. Before attempting to register a new gTLD, organizations should be familiar with the legal framework around gTLD ownership and operation. Working with legal experts specializing in internet governance and intellectual property can help navigate this complex landscape.

While not required, it’s strongly recommended that brands register their trademarks in the Trademark Clearinghouse (TMCH) as a means of brand protection and to reduce the risk of disputes. Participation in the Sunrise period, the priority registration window where trademark holders can register domains matching their marks before general availability, does require a valid and current trademark.

Preparing DNS Infrastructure for gTLD Security

Many of ICANN’s security requirements for gTLD ownership have a direct impact on a brand’s DNS infrastructure. One of the most critical, and potentially most complex, is implementingDNSSEC. DNSSEC adds cryptographic authentication to DNS responses, protecting users from spoofing, cache poisoning, and other attacks. However, it requires careful configuration, ongoing key management, and integration with your registry and registrar systems to avoid misconfigurations that could lead to outages.

Many organizations may not have the robust DNS infrastructure required to ensure redundancy and global propagation as required by ICANN rules. In such cases, working with an experienced DNS service provider can help prevent disruptions and ensure consistent access to the websites and services hosted under the new gTLD.

Organizations should look for a DNS service provider that can guaranteed DNS readiness with the following best practices:

Other best practices for DNS readiness include:

Anycast routing for resilient, low-latency DNS resolution.

Load testing DNS infrastructure to confirm it can handle anticipated query volumes, including spikes.

Running simulations to identify performance bottlenecks and security vulnerabilities before launch.

Maintaining a robust disaster recovery plan to minimize downtime during unforeseen incidents.

What Are Some Important Dates to Know About the New gTLD Program?

Success in the New gTLD Program often comes down to timing; missing a key milestone can mean losing your opportunity until the next application round, which may be years away. Below are the confirmed and projected dates that potential applicants need to track closely:

Q4 2024—November 19, 2025: Applicant Support Program (ASP) applications open The ASP offers financial assistance to eligible applicants to promote diversity and inclusion in the DNS.

Applicant Support Program (ASP) applications open The ASP offers financial assistance to eligible applicants to promote diversity and inclusion in the DNS. May 30, 2025 : Draft Applicant Guidebook released. Reviewing the draft guidebook provides valuable insights into the application process and allows for early preparation.

: Draft Applicant Guidebook released. Reviewing the draft guidebook provides valuable insights into the application process and allows for early preparation. December 2025: Final Applicant Guidebook published, which will contain the definitive rules and requirements for the application process.

Final Applicant Guidebook published, which will contain the definitive rules and requirements for the application process. April—July 2026: This 12—15 week window is the critical period for submitting an application. Ensure all necessary documentation and technical preparations are finalized before the deadline.

This 12—15 week window is the critical period for submitting an application. Ensure all necessary documentation and technical preparations are finalized before the deadline. Q4 2024—November 2025: Applicant Support Program applications open. This program provides financial assistance to eligible applicants, enabling broader participation in the program. Understand the eligibility criteria and application process to leverage this opportunity.

Applicant Support Program applications open. This program provides financial assistance to eligible applicants, enabling broader participation in the program. Understand the eligibility criteria and application process to leverage this opportunity. Ongoing: RSP Evaluation process. Begin evaluating potential RSPs early to secure a suitable partner for your gTLD operations.

Know Ahead of Time: No Private Auctions in the 2026 Round

One of the most notable policy changes for the upcoming New gTLD Program round is the elimination of private auctions as a contention resolution method. In the 2012 round, competing applicants for the same gTLD string often resolved contention by holding private auctions, with losing bidders receiving a share of the winning bid’s payment. While this approach allowed applicants to recover some costs, ICANN determined that it created incentives for “contention gaming.”

In the 2026 round, only ICANN-facilitated auctions will be used for contention resolution, and only as a last resort after other mechanisms are exhausted. This puts the impetus on brands to develop a strong primary and alternate string strategy early, monitor the applied-for strings list closely, and engage in direct negotiations with conflicting applicants when possible to avoid the auction altogether.

While this policy change primarily affects applicants, it can also increase indirect pressure on RSPs. Brands may need their RSPs to provision and test both primary and alternate strings in parallel, pivot quickly if contention arises, and provide strategic guidance on technical readiness for alternate TLDs. In periods of high contention activity, especially right after the applied-for strings list is published, RSPs may experience a surge in client requests, making scalability, responsiveness, and proactive support critical factors in partner selection.

How to Prepare for the New gTLD Program

As the application window for new gTLDs approaches, preparation is the name of the game. The 2026 round will have a condensed application period and stricter technical and compliance requirements, making early planning essential.

Develop an Alternate String Strategy: Identify a backup new gTLD in case your primary choice faces contention. This minimizes the risk of delays due to string similarity issues. Conduct thorough research to identify alternative strings that align with your brand and objectives.

Identify a backup new gTLD in case your primary choice faces contention. This minimizes the risk of delays due to string similarity issues. Conduct thorough research to identify alternative strings that align with your brand and objectives. Secure Budget & Resources: The application fee is expected to be substantial (around $227,000), plus additional legal and technical costs. Develop a comprehensive budget that includes all anticipated expenses, including application fees, legal counsel, technical infrastructure, and ongoing operational costs.

The application fee is expected to be substantial (around $227,000), plus additional legal and technical costs. Develop a comprehensive budget that includes all anticipated expenses, including application fees, legal counsel, technical infrastructure, and ongoing operational costs. Engage Registry Partners Early: Complete the RSP evaluation well before applying. This ensures ample time to establish a strong working relationship and finalize technical integration. Engage in detailed discussions with potential RSPs to understand their capabilities and ensure they meet your specific requirements.

Complete the RSP evaluation well before applying. This ensures ample time to establish a strong working relationship and finalize technical integration. Engage in detailed discussions with potential RSPs to understand their capabilities and ensure they meet your specific requirements. Protect Your Brand: Enroll trademarks in the TMCH for Sunrise access and to block cybersquatting.Explore various brand protection mechanisms, including defensive registrations and monitoring services.

Enroll trademarks in the TMCH for Sunrise access and to block cybersquatting.Explore various brand protection mechanisms, including defensive registrations and monitoring services. Monitor ICANN Updates: Subscribe to ICANN’s mailing lists and check the Next Round page for updates to the Applicant Guidebook, auction rules, and timelines.

Maximize the availability of your TLD with UltraDNS

Owning a new gTLD is an opportunity that seldom becomes available. To secure the TLD that best represents your brand, start preparing now and position yourself for a future-proof digital presence. Delivering the seamless, high-performance DNS experience a gTLD demands requires partnering with a DNS provider that offers the availability, performance, and security features to keep your namespace running smoothly.

With UltraDNSTLD and UltraDNSTLD², you get a DNS service optimized for fast query responses to new gTLD registries and registrars, delivering high availability and comprehensive reporting to meet regulatory compliance requirements. With decades of DNS expertise, we deliver resilient, high-performance TLD management that integrates advanced monitoring, secure zone administration, and real-time failover. This ensures your TLD infrastructure remains compliant, protected, and optimized, so you can focus on growing and maintaining your core TLD business.

Contact us today to learn more and schedule a demo.