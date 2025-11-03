Home / Blogs

Incremental AI Risk: A Governance Lens for Digital Infrastructure and Public Policy

By Sami Salih PhD, ICT Policy & Regulatory Expert

Artificial Intelligence is moving rapidly from controlled pilots to real-world integration across digital public infrastructure, critical networks, finance, and government services. As this shift accelerates, the policy conversation must evolve from AI potential to AI exposure.

Beyond familiar technology risks, AI introduces an incremental layer of risk—new vulnerabilities that did not exist prior to AI deployment. This lens is essential for regulators and infrastructure operators who must safeguard trust, security, and service continuity at the national scale.

What Is Incremental AI Risk?

Incremental AI risk is the additional risk created by adopting or scaling AI systems, above and beyond baseline digital or operational risks.

It focuses on the new forms of vulnerability or uncertainty that arise specifically because AI is deployed.

In practical and regulatory terms, incremental AI risk asks:

What risks arise only because AI is present—and how do they change system-level resilience, accountability, and trust?

This concept is already familiar in financial regulation (e.g., the Incremental Risk Charge for banks). Applying the same discipline to digital infrastructure offers a structured way to quantify and govern AI’s impact.

Why It Matters Now

Public entities and digital-infrastructure operators are embedding AI into:

  • Citizen-facing digital services
  • National identity and authentication systems
  • Cyber defense and SOC operations
  • Financial compliance workflows
  • Telecom networks and mission-critical platforms

The benefits are compelling, but the failure modes differ from traditional IT. AI introduces interaction-driven, data-driven, and adversarial risks at machine speed and scale.

Domain Incremental AI Risk

Technical Hallucinations, embedded bias, emergent behavior, dataset fragility Operational Automation dependencies, opaque decision trails, model drift Regulatory Explainability gaps, unclear liability, dynamic compliance burden Security AI-enabled offensive tools, model poisoning, data leakage Societal Information integrity threats, exclusion, trust erosion

Rather than replacing existing risks, AI amplifies and compounds them, expanding the blast radius of system failure.

Implications for Digital Infrastructure & Public Policy

Governments and operators must assess incremental risks when designing and governing:

  • Digital public infrastructure & identity frameworks
  • Public-sector AI strategies & procurement
  • Data-protection and digital-trust regulations
  • Cybersecurity and national-resilience frameworks
  • AI-assurance and certification programs

Ignoring incremental risk can result in:

  • Cascading operational failures in citizen-service platforms
  • Systemic compliance and legal exposure
  • Loss of trust in digital-government platforms
  • Higher susceptibility to adversarial exploitation
  • Governing for Trustworthy Deployment

A strategic response must be proactive, multi-stakeholder, and rooted in accountability.

Priority actions:

  • Treat AI as a systemic risk vector in national infrastructure planning
  • Integrate AI-risk requirements into procurement and vendor evaluation
  • Establish public-sector AI testing and red-team environments
  • Adopt transparency, traceability, and explainability requirements
  • Align national frameworks with global AI-governance standards
  • Build institutional capacity for AI audit and safety oversight

This approach moves AI oversight beyond “IT controls” toward institutional resilience and digital-sovereignty planning.

Conclusion

AI can accelerate digital transformation, improve service capacity, and strengthen economic competitiveness. But realizing these benefits safely requires acknowledging that AI does not simply inherit traditional ICT risk—it creates a new layer on top of it.

Incremental AI risk provides a useful governance lens for policymakers, regulators, and digital-infrastructure leaders striving to build trustworthy, resilient, and inclusive AI-enabled systems.

