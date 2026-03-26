IPv4 Buying and Leasing in 2026: A Market Recalibration

The IPv4 market entered 2026 with a noticeable shift. Transfer prices have declined, and the question now is simple: is this a temporary dip or a structural change?

The answer points to something deeper. The market is not weakening. It is maturing.

A Shift in Acquisition Dynamics

For years, IPv4 pricing was shaped by a small group of hyperscalers. Their large-scale acquisitions reduced available supply and reinforced the idea of scarcity. Over a five-year period, companies like AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle accounted for a significant share of transferred IPv4 space.

That phase is now easing.

Since late 2025, hyperscaler acquisition activity has slowed. Transaction volumes remain steady, but the buyer mix is changing. Instead of a few dominant players, demand is now spread across ISPs, hosting providers, regional operators, and infrastructure-focused companies.

This shift matters. A diversified buyer base tends to be more price-sensitive. IPv4 is no longer acquired purely for long-term control. It is increasingly evaluated as part of broader capital planning.

In other words, IPv4 is starting to behave less like a scarce resource and more like an asset that must justify its cost.

Leasing Becomes More Competitive

At the same time, leasing markets are adjusting. Average lease prices have declined by roughly 10—15% year over year. This is not driven by falling demand, but by rising supply.

As transfer prices soften, more address holders choose to lease rather than sell. That adds inventory to the market and increases competition.

Leasing is also becoming more transparent. Pricing is easier to compare. Terms are more standardized. Platforms are playing a larger role in matching supply and demand efficiently.

The result feels familiar. In many segments, IPv4 leasing is starting to resemble a commodity market.

Yet demand remains strong, especially from newer types of infrastructure.

The Quiet Role of AI Infrastructure

One of the less visible drivers of IPv4 demand is AI infrastructure.

Large compute clusters, hybrid environments, and distributed edge systems still rely heavily on IPv4. Compatibility and operational simplicity remain key reasons. While IPv6 adoption continues, it does not fully replace IPv4 in many real-world deployments.

What has changed is how this demand behaves.

Unlike traditional telecom operators, AI and cloud-native companies often prioritize flexibility:

Fast scaling

Short-term allocations

Minimal long-term commitments

Leasing fits this model well. It allows infrastructure teams to align IP usage with workload cycles instead of locking into fixed ownership.

For these operators, access often matters more than holding the asset.

The Link Between Buying and Leasing

The relationship between transfer prices and lease rates has always existed. In 2026, it is simply more visible.

When transfer prices fall, some holders delay selling. Others move their resources into leasing to generate income. Over time, this additional supply pushes lease pricing down as well.

There is usually a lag of one or two quarters, but the direction is clear.

Recent data reflects this trend. Transfer prices have moved down significantly from their 2022 levels, while lease pricing has gradually followed. This does not indicate a collapse in demand. Instead, it reflects increased liquidity and broader participation in the market.

The key difference today is who is making decisions.

When hyperscalers dominated acquisitions, purchases were driven by long-term capacity needs. Now, with more financial investors and diversified operators involved, IPv4 is increasingly treated like infrastructure capital. Acquisition decisions are weighed against expected returns, and monetization strategies adjust accordingly.

Macro conditions also play a role. Tighter capital markets tend to slow acquisitions, while public investment programs can stimulate demand in specific regions. These forces add another layer of complexity, but they also reinforce a common pattern: pricing is becoming more rational and more connected to fundamentals.

A More Disciplined Market

What we are seeing is not disruption. It is normalization.

The IPv4 market is moving away from a scarcity-driven narrative and toward a more structured model. Pricing, utilization, and returns are becoming more closely aligned.

For address holders, this changes the strategy.

Holding unused space in anticipation of peak pricing is less effective in a market with steady liquidity. Generating consistent returns through leasing becomes a more relevant approach. That also requires more active management, including utilization tracking, pricing adjustments, and counterparty risk awareness.

For network operators and infrastructure providers, the shift is equally important.

Lower transfer prices may make ownership look attractive on paper, but it still requires upfront capital and stable long-term usage. In environments where demand fluctuates, leasing offers a different kind of efficiency. It keeps IP resources aligned with actual needs and preserves flexibility.

This is particularly relevant in fast-moving segments like AI and cloud infrastructure, where scaling patterns are rarely predictable.

What Comes Next

A return to previous pricing peaks would likely require a new wave of concentrated demand, such as a large-scale acquisition push from a major buyer. At the moment, there are no clear signals pointing in that direction.

Instead, the market appears to be transitioning into a more liquid and balanced phase.

Leasing continues to evolve alongside this shift. As it matures, integration with cloud environments and automation tools becomes more important. Initiatives that simplify portability and provisioning are starting to connect leasing more directly with infrastructure workflows.

This suggests that IPv4 is no longer just a procurement decision. It is becoming part of a broader architectural layer.

Even platforms like IPXO, which operate within the leasing ecosystem, reflect this transition toward transparency, automation, and market-driven pricing.

A Market That Rewards Adaptation

IPv4 is not disappearing. It is changing.

The market is becoming more competitive, more transparent, and more financially structured. These are typical signs of maturity.

And mature markets tend to reward those who adapt early.

This article is part of a bigger opinion piece. Read the full text here.