IPv4.Global Launches New Lending Program Using IP Addresses as Collateral

IPv4.Global, the world’s largest, most trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced a first-of-its kind loan facility backed by the borrower’s IPv4 addresses as collateral.

IPv4.Global‘s offering is an important evolution of a financial product, building on the vehicle developed by Cogent, which offered notes secured by the revenues from their leased addresses with backup collateralization of the addresses themselves.

With IPv4.Global’s innovative IPv4 collateral lending structure, the asset itself is the collateral. Customers can now leverage their IPv4 addresses as collateral against a loan, securing needed funding while still having access to—and full use of—their IPv4 assets. In-place leases are not part of the collateral and so none are required.

“As the leading IPv4 marketplace, we continue to innovate and reshape the landscape,” said Lee Howard, senior vice president of IPv4.Global. “We just successfully implemented our lending program for a data center operator so they can grow their cloud business, making us the first and only company lending against IPv4 addresses today.”

IPv4.Global is the leading IPv4 address marketplace in the world. The transparent online marketplace is the definitive industry benchmark for IPv4 transactions and transfers. IPv4.Global works with customers to buy, sell, lease, and now borrow against IPv4 blocks, regardless of size, and has completed more transfers globally than any other provider, and its private sales channel manages both seller and buyer interests off-platform