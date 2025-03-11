IPv4 Prices Remain Stable Amid Market Softness (February IPv4 Report)

IPv4 PRICING DATA - Report includes a mix of online and private sales. Does not include addresses from LACNIC. Some blocks may be part of a bundle with a negotiated price. Prices are reported as of date of agreement, not transfer.

The market for IPv4 addresses continues to exhibit stability, albeit at significantly lower prices than in previous peak periods. Data from IPv4.Global by Hilco Streambank suggests that while there is a notable spread in pricing—often reaching a 30% difference between high and low valuations—the overall trend points to a subdued yet steady marketplace.

The chart tracking the monthly average price per address shows that prices for /16 blocks, which were once trading above $50 per address, experienced a sharp decline around mid-2024 and have since settled closer to the $30 range. Meanwhile, smaller address blocks, such as /22 - /24, have maintained relatively consistent pricing, hovering between $30 and $35 per address. The data reflects a broader cooling in the market following a period of speculative highs.

The relative stability presents opportunities for cost-conscious buyers. With price differentials across block sizes remaining substantial, those willing to negotiate or purchase strategically may find advantageous deals.

Industry observers note that while demand for IPv4 addresses persists due to the slow transition to IPv6, market forces—including increased address recycling and trading platforms—are exerting downward pressure on prices. Nevertheless, as connectivity demands continue to grow, the question remains whether IPv4 valuations will plateau or experience renewed fluctuations in the coming year.

For further details on the latest IPv4 transactions, click here and here to track ongoing market trends.