IPv4 Prices Decline Amid Surge in Large Block Supply

By IPv4.Global
  • April 07, 2025
Report includes a mix of online and private sales. Does not include addresses from LACNIC. Some blocks may be part of a bundle with a negotiated price. Prices are reported as of date of agreement, not transfer.

A recent influx of /16 IPv4 address blocks has sent ripples through the secondary market, triggering a notable decline in average sale prices—particularly for the largest address sizes. According to data from Hilco Streambank’s March 2025 report, average prices for /16 blocks have plunged from nearly $50 per address in mid-2024 to just over $24 by March 2025. This marks a significant opportunity for cost-conscious buyers, but offers a more complex calculus for sellers.

The oversupply of /16 blocks has exerted downward pressure across the pricing spectrum. Smaller block categories, such as /20—/21 and /22—/24, have remained more stable in comparison, with prices hovering around the $31-$34 range over the past several months. Still, even these tiers experienced slight downward movement in early 2025, suggesting that abundant supply is not limited to larger blocks alone.

For sellers, one potential strategy is arbitrage: subdividing larger allocations into smaller blocks that command marginally higher prices per address. Yet this tactic is not without risks. Given the broad-based supply environment, liquidity may be constrained, and smaller sales do not guarantee quicker transactions.

The market’s current state reflects a mix of online and private sales, excluding LACNIC-addressed space and negotiated bundle deals. Prices reflect the date of agreement, not the date of transfer—an important nuance for interpreting near-term volatility.

For now, the IPv4 market offers a rare buyer’s advantage. Whether that persists will depend on how swiftly excess supply is absorbed—or whether another wave is waiting in the wings.

For further details on the latest IPv4 transactions, click here and here to track ongoing market trends.

