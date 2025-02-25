IPv4 Prices Edge Up as Demand Remains Strong (January IPv4 Report)

CURRENT IPv4 PRICING DATA - Report includes a mix of online and private sales. Does not include addresses from LACNIC. Some blocks may be part of a bundle with a negotiated price. Prices are reported as of date of agreement, not transfer.

The market for IPv4 addresses continues to show resilience, with January 2025 figures indicating a modest uptick in pricing across several block sizes. Data from IPv4.Global reveals that while average prices hovered in the low-to-mid $30s per address, the actual range of transactions was significantly broader, spanning from $28 to $48 per address. This highlights the persistent variability in pricing, driven by factors such as block size, buyer urgency, and negotiation dynamics.

Larger blocks, such as /16, historically command a premium due to their scarcity and efficiency in network deployment. However, their prices have declined dramatically over the past year. The data suggest that while the premium for larger blocks remains, but to a lesser extent. The price gap between different block sizes has narrowed, with average prices in a narrow band.

One explanation for this trend is the steady demand from cloud providers, data centers, and enterprises seeking to expand their networks amid an ongoing shortage of IPv4 addresses. Despite the availability of IPv6, widespread adoption remains sluggish, leaving IPv4 as the backbone of most digital infrastructure. Meanwhile, companies holding excess IPv4 assets continue to capitalize on the demand, releasing blocks into the market unpredictably. As a result, supply varies considerably.

The outlook for IPv4 pricing remains dynamic. As demand persists, price variations within block sizes are likely to continue, influenced by transaction urgency and strategic acquisitions. For buyers and sellers alike, monitoring real-time transactions remains critical to navigating this evolving marketplace.

