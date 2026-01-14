Iran Nears Completion of Internet Kill Switch Amid Protests, Says Iran International

ArvanCloud, an Iranian cloud services firm, is central to building Iran’s national internet system, managing infrastructure that could isolate the country from the global web.

Iran is close to activating a powerful national internet isolation system designed to sever access to the global web entirely and indefinitely, according to an exclusive report by Iran International.

Domestic internet infrastructure: The project—built on a Huawei-based platform and reportedly managed by cloud services firm ArvanCloud through a front company—would host essential services including banking, payments, and public platforms, effectively enabling Tehran to operate a fully domestic internet infrastructure. Though Huawei did not respond to inquiries, sources told Iran International that the Chinese firm covertly provided equipment, smuggled into the country in 24 containers following the 12-day regional conflict.

The data centre, hidden beneath Fanap’s administrative headquarters in Pardis IT Town near Tehran, is said to house 400 server racks and integrate key national systems. The site’s covert location makes it less vulnerable to external attacks, according to the report. The project, which has cost between $700 million and $1 billion, has ties to sanctioned entities, including Fanap and its CEO, Shahab Javanmardi, who faces US Treasury restrictions over links to Iranian intelligence and the Revolutionary Guards.

Both President Masoud Pezeshkian and China’s ambassador reportedly visited the site in early 2025, underscoring the geopolitical backing behind the initiative.

Protest Blackout: Meanwhile, Iran remains gripped by a communications blackout now in its sixth day, limiting the flow of information during nationwide protests. Rights groups warn that internet disruptions are concealing the scale of state violence. Iran International claims over 12,000 protesters were killed on January 7 and 8 alone—a figure impossible to independently verify due to limited access. The UN has called for restoration of connectivity, while Iranian authorities maintain the shutdown is driven by security concerns.