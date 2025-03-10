Massive Cyber Assault on X: Musk Hints at Foreign Involvement

|
Elon Musk has attributed a series of major disruptions on X, the social media platform he owns, to a large-scale cyberattack. The outages, which persisted for several hours today (and are still ongoing), left users unable to access the service, triggering a flurry of speculation.
In a post on X, Musk stated that the attack was “massive” and suggested that it was carried out by a well-resourced group or even a nation-state. During an interview on Fox Business, he claimed that the source of the attack appeared to be from IP addresses “originating in the Ukraine area,” though he acknowledged that X was still investigating the incident.
The platform began experiencing issues at 5:30 a.m. ET, with intermittent disruptions continuing throughout the morning. Downdetector, a website tracking online service failures, registered multiple spikes in user complaints. Some users reported encountering Cloudflare error messages, indicating potential problems with the platform’s security infrastructure.
Since acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 and rebranding it as X in 2023, Musk has aimed to transform the platform into “the everything app.” However, the latest cyberattack raises fresh concerns over X’s security and resilience against future digital threats.
