Shape Internet Policy: Apply for ICANN NomCom’s Council Positions

The 2026 ICANN Nominating Committee (NomCom) has opened applications for leadership positions that will directly influence the future of Internet policy development—including critical seats on the Country Code Names Supporting Organization (ccNSO) Council, the Generic Names Supporting Organization (GNSO) Council, and the At-Large Advisory Committee (ALAC).
Applications close 18 February 2026 at 23:59 UTC.
While the NomCom fills various ICANN leadership roles, three positions offer particularly significant opportunities to shape Internet naming policy:
Generic Names Supporting Organization (GNSO) Council – One Position
The GNSO develops policy for generic top-level domains (gTLDs) like .com, .org, and the new gTLDs that continue to expand the domain name system. As a GNSO Council member, you’ll be at the center of policy debates affecting:
GNSO Council members guide working groups, shape policy recommendations to the ICANN Board, and balance the interests of registries, registrars, businesses, intellectual property holders, and Internet users worldwide.
Country Code Names Supporting Organization (ccNSO) Council – One Position
The ccNSO represents country code top-level domain (ccTLD) managers and develops policy affecting domains like .uk, .jp, .de, and the more than 250 other ccTLDs serving national and territorial communities. As a ccNSO Council member, you’ll influence:
ccNSO Council members represent the unique needs of national domain communities while contributing to the global stability of the Internet’s identifier systems.
At-Large Advisory Committee (ALAC) – Two Regional Representatives
The ALAC represents individual Internet users—the billions of people who rely on the Internet daily but may not participate in technical or commercial domain name operations. The NomCom is selecting two ALAC representatives:
ALAC members ensure that ICANN policies serve the public interest by advocating for:
ALAC representatives bring the end-user perspective to policy debates, balancing commercial and technical interests with the needs of everyday Internet users. They engage directly with regional At-Large Organizations representing civil society, consumer groups, and individual Internet users across their region.
Internet naming policy faces evolving challenges that demand experienced, visionary leadership:
The council and committee members selected by the 2026 NomCom will help shape ICANN’s response to these challenges over the coming years.
Beyond the policy council and committee seats, the NomCom is also selecting:
All positions offer the opportunity to work with accomplished colleagues globally to coordinate the Internet’s unique identifiers.
These are significant volunteer commitments requiring:
ICANN reimburses reasonable expenses for all positions. ICANN Board positions may receive compensation; all other roles are voluntary.
Applications must be submitted through the online candidate portal and will be handled confidentially.
Key Dates:
The NomCom will shortlist qualified candidates and conduct interviews before making final selections.
The NomCom seeks individuals with:
For policy council and committee positions specifically, experience with:
Visit the 2026 NomCom webpage for detailed position descriptions, qualifications, and time commitments.
Questions? Email [email protected]
The Internet’s naming policies affect billions of users worldwide. Whether you bring expertise from the domain industry, country code management, or end-user advocacy, if you have the commitment to serve the global public interest, this is your opportunity to make a lasting impact on Internet governance. The application window is open now—but only until 18 February 2026.
