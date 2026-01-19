Home / Blogs

Shape Internet Policy: Apply for ICANN NomCom’s Council Positions

By Thomas Barrett President - EnCirca, Inc

The 2026 ICANN Nominating Committee (NomCom) has opened applications for leadership positions that will directly influence the future of Internet policy development—including critical seats on the Country Code Names Supporting Organization (ccNSO) Council, the Generic Names Supporting Organization (GNSO) Council, and the At-Large Advisory Committee (ALAC).

Applications close 18 February 2026 at 23:59 UTC.

Policy Leadership Opportunities

While the NomCom fills various ICANN leadership roles, three positions offer particularly significant opportunities to shape Internet naming policy:

Generic Names Supporting Organization (GNSO) Council – One Position

The GNSO develops policy for generic top-level domains (gTLDs) like .com, .org, and the new gTLDs that continue to expand the domain name system. As a GNSO Council member, you’ll be at the center of policy debates affecting:

  • Rights protection mechanisms for trademark holders
  • Registry and registrar operational requirements
  • Domain name abuse mitigation strategies
  • New gTLD application processes and procedures
  • WHOIS/registration data access policies
  • Transfer policies and domain lifecycle management

GNSO Council members guide working groups, shape policy recommendations to the ICANN Board, and balance the interests of registries, registrars, businesses, intellectual property holders, and Internet users worldwide.

Country Code Names Supporting Organization (ccNSO) Council – One Position

The ccNSO represents country code top-level domain (ccTLD) managers and develops policy affecting domains like .uk, .jp, .de, and the more than 250 other ccTLDs serving national and territorial communities. As a ccNSO Council member, you’ll influence:

  • Best practices for ccTLD management and operations
  • IDN (Internationalized Domain Name) implementation for non-Latin scripts
  • Delegation and redelegation procedures for ccTLDs
  • Retirement of ccTLDs and namespace management
  • Relationship between ccTLD managers and national governments
  • Technical and operational security standards

ccNSO Council members represent the unique needs of national domain communities while contributing to the global stability of the Internet’s identifier systems.

At-Large Advisory Committee (ALAC) – Two Regional Representatives

The ALAC represents individual Internet users—the billions of people who rely on the Internet daily but may not participate in technical or commercial domain name operations. The NomCom is selecting two ALAC representatives:

  • One from the Europe region
  • One from the North America region

ALAC members ensure that ICANN policies serve the public interest by advocating for:

  • Privacy protection and data security for individual users
  • Affordable and accessible domain name registration
  • Protection against DNS abuse, phishing, and consumer fraud
  • Universal Acceptance to ensure all domain names and email addresses work globally
  • Transparency and accountability in ICANN decision-making
  • Digital inclusion for underserved and underrepresented communities

ALAC representatives bring the end-user perspective to policy debates, balancing commercial and technical interests with the needs of everyday Internet users. They engage directly with regional At-Large Organizations representing civil society, consumer groups, and individual Internet users across their region.

Why These Positions Matter Now

Internet naming policy faces evolving challenges that demand experienced, visionary leadership:

  • Security threats continue to evolve, requiring sophisticated policy responses to DNS abuse, phishing, and malware distribution
  • Universal Acceptance efforts need policy support to ensure all domain extensions and email addresses work seamlessly
  • Emerging technologies like blockchain domains and decentralized naming systems challenge traditional governance models
  • Geopolitical tensions increase the importance of neutral, multistakeholder policy development
  • Digital inclusion requires policies that serve diverse global communities and languages
  • Privacy and data protection concerns demand policies that balance legitimate access needs with individual rights

The council and committee members selected by the 2026 NomCom will help shape ICANN’s response to these challenges over the coming years.

The Full Slate of Positions

Beyond the policy council and committee seats, the NomCom is also selecting:

  • Two ICANN Board Directors – Strategic governance oversight of ICANN’s mission
  • One PTI Board Director – Oversight of IANA naming functions operations

All positions offer the opportunity to work with accomplished colleagues globally to coordinate the Internet’s unique identifiers.

Time Commitment and Support

These are significant volunteer commitments requiring:

  • Regular participation in virtual meetings
  • Potential substantial international travel
  • Fluency in English (required for all positions)
  • Additional qualifications vary by role

ICANN reimburses reasonable expenses for all positions. ICANN Board positions may receive compensation; all other roles are voluntary.

Application Process

Applications must be submitted through the online candidate portal and will be handled confidentially.

Key Dates:

  • Application Deadline: 18 February 2026, 23:59 UTC
  • Selection Announcement: Anticipated August 2026
  • Terms Begin: October 2026 at the conclusion of ICANN87 Annual General Meeting

The NomCom will shortlist qualified candidates and conduct interviews before making final selections.

Who Should Apply

The NomCom seeks individuals with:

  • Integrity, objectivity, and sound judgment
  • Experience in Internet governance, policy development, or technical coordination
  • Commitment to the global public interest
  • Understanding of ICANN’s multistakeholder model
  • Ability to build consensus across diverse perspectives

For policy council and committee positions specifically, experience with:

  • Domain name industry operations or policy
  • Consensus-based policy development processes
  • Technical understanding of DNS and Internet identifiers
  • Balancing stakeholder interests in complex environments
  • For ALAC positions: advocacy for end-user interests, consumer protection, or civil society engagement

Learn More

Visit the 2026 NomCom webpage for detailed position descriptions, qualifications, and time commitments.

Questions? Email [email protected]

The Internet’s naming policies affect billions of users worldwide. Whether you bring expertise from the domain industry, country code management, or end-user advocacy, if you have the commitment to serve the global public interest, this is your opportunity to make a lasting impact on Internet governance. The application window is open now—but only until 18 February 2026.

