Shape Internet Policy: Apply for ICANN NomCom’s Council Positions

The 2026 ICANN Nominating Committee (NomCom) has opened applications for leadership positions that will directly influence the future of Internet policy development—including critical seats on the Country Code Names Supporting Organization (ccNSO) Council, the Generic Names Supporting Organization (GNSO) Council, and the At-Large Advisory Committee (ALAC).

Applications close 18 February 2026 at 23:59 UTC.

Policy Leadership Opportunities

While the NomCom fills various ICANN leadership roles, three positions offer particularly significant opportunities to shape Internet naming policy:

Generic Names Supporting Organization (GNSO) Council – One Position

The GNSO develops policy for generic top-level domains (gTLDs) like .com, .org, and the new gTLDs that continue to expand the domain name system. As a GNSO Council member, you’ll be at the center of policy debates affecting:

Rights protection mechanisms for trademark holders

Registry and registrar operational requirements

Domain name abuse mitigation strategies

New gTLD application processes and procedures

WHOIS/registration data access policies

Transfer policies and domain lifecycle management

GNSO Council members guide working groups, shape policy recommendations to the ICANN Board, and balance the interests of registries, registrars, businesses, intellectual property holders, and Internet users worldwide.

Country Code Names Supporting Organization (ccNSO) Council – One Position

The ccNSO represents country code top-level domain (ccTLD) managers and develops policy affecting domains like .uk, .jp, .de, and the more than 250 other ccTLDs serving national and territorial communities. As a ccNSO Council member, you’ll influence:

Best practices for ccTLD management and operations

IDN (Internationalized Domain Name) implementation for non-Latin scripts

Delegation and redelegation procedures for ccTLDs

Retirement of ccTLDs and namespace management

Relationship between ccTLD managers and national governments

Technical and operational security standards

ccNSO Council members represent the unique needs of national domain communities while contributing to the global stability of the Internet’s identifier systems.

At-Large Advisory Committee (ALAC) – Two Regional Representatives

The ALAC represents individual Internet users—the billions of people who rely on the Internet daily but may not participate in technical or commercial domain name operations. The NomCom is selecting two ALAC representatives:

One from the Europe region

One from the North America region

ALAC members ensure that ICANN policies serve the public interest by advocating for:

Privacy protection and data security for individual users

Affordable and accessible domain name registration

Protection against DNS abuse, phishing, and consumer fraud

Universal Acceptance to ensure all domain names and email addresses work globally

Transparency and accountability in ICANN decision-making

Digital inclusion for underserved and underrepresented communities

ALAC representatives bring the end-user perspective to policy debates, balancing commercial and technical interests with the needs of everyday Internet users. They engage directly with regional At-Large Organizations representing civil society, consumer groups, and individual Internet users across their region.

Why These Positions Matter Now

Internet naming policy faces evolving challenges that demand experienced, visionary leadership:

Security threats continue to evolve, requiring sophisticated policy responses to DNS abuse, phishing, and malware distribution

Universal Acceptance efforts need policy support to ensure all domain extensions and email addresses work seamlessly

Emerging technologies like blockchain domains and decentralized naming systems challenge traditional governance models

like blockchain domains and decentralized naming systems challenge traditional governance models Geopolitical tensions increase the importance of neutral, multistakeholder policy development

Digital inclusion requires policies that serve diverse global communities and languages

Privacy and data protection concerns demand policies that balance legitimate access needs with individual rights

The council and committee members selected by the 2026 NomCom will help shape ICANN’s response to these challenges over the coming years.

The Full Slate of Positions

Beyond the policy council and committee seats, the NomCom is also selecting:

Two ICANN Board Directors – Strategic governance oversight of ICANN’s mission

– Strategic governance oversight of ICANN’s mission One PTI Board Director – Oversight of IANA naming functions operations

All positions offer the opportunity to work with accomplished colleagues globally to coordinate the Internet’s unique identifiers.

Time Commitment and Support

These are significant volunteer commitments requiring:

Regular participation in virtual meetings

Potential substantial international travel

Fluency in English (required for all positions)

Additional qualifications vary by role

ICANN reimburses reasonable expenses for all positions. ICANN Board positions may receive compensation; all other roles are voluntary.

Application Process

Applications must be submitted through the online candidate portal and will be handled confidentially.

Key Dates:

Application Deadline: 18 February 2026, 23:59 UTC

18 February 2026, 23:59 UTC Selection Announcement: Anticipated August 2026

Anticipated August 2026 Terms Begin: October 2026 at the conclusion of ICANN87 Annual General Meeting

The NomCom will shortlist qualified candidates and conduct interviews before making final selections.

Who Should Apply

The NomCom seeks individuals with:

Integrity, objectivity, and sound judgment

Experience in Internet governance, policy development, or technical coordination

Commitment to the global public interest

Understanding of ICANN’s multistakeholder model

Ability to build consensus across diverse perspectives

For policy council and committee positions specifically, experience with:

Domain name industry operations or policy

Consensus-based policy development processes

Technical understanding of DNS and Internet identifiers

Balancing stakeholder interests in complex environments

For ALAC positions: advocacy for end-user interests, consumer protection, or civil society engagement

Learn More

Visit the 2026 NomCom webpage for detailed position descriptions, qualifications, and time commitments.

Questions? Email [email protected]

The Internet’s naming policies affect billions of users worldwide. Whether you bring expertise from the domain industry, country code management, or end-user advocacy, if you have the commitment to serve the global public interest, this is your opportunity to make a lasting impact on Internet governance. The application window is open now—but only until 18 February 2026.