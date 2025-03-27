Speed Isn’t Everything: The Other Metrics That Matter in Broadband

The marketing area of the broadband industry spends a lot of time convincing folks that the most important part of a broadband product is download speed. This makes sense if fiber and cable are competing in a market against slower technologies. But it seems like most advertising about speed is to convince existing customers to upgrade to faster speeds. While download speed is performance, the industry doesn’t spend much time talking about the other important attributes of broadband.

Upload Speed – Households that make multiple simultaneous upload connections like video calls, gaming, or connecting to a work or school server quickly come to understand the importance of upload speeds if they don’t have enough. This was the primary problem that millions of households subscribed to cable companies encountered during the pandemic when they suddenly were using a lot of upload. Many homes still struggle with this today, and too many people upgrade to faster download speeds, hoping to solve the problem. ISPs using technologies other than fiber rarely mention upload speed.

Oversubscription – Home broadband connections are served by technologies that share bandwidth across multiple customers. Your ISP is very unlikely to tell you the number of people sharing your node or the amount of bandwidth feeding your node. The FCC’s broadband labels require ISPs to disclose their network practices, but nobody tells you statistics like this that would help you compare the ISPs competing for your business. The cable industry ran afoul of this issue fifteen years ago when large numbers of homes began streaming video, and many ran into it again during the pandemic. It still happens today any time a neighborhood has more demand than the bandwidth being supplied.

Latency – The simple description of latency is the delay in getting the packets to your home for something sent over the Internet. Latency increases any time packets have to be resent and pile up. If enough packets get backlogged, latency can make it difficult or impossible to maintain a real-time connection. Latency issues are behind a lot of the problems that people have with Zoom or Teams calls—yet most folks assume the problem is not having fast enough speed.

Prioritization – A new problem for some broadband customers is prioritization. Customers buying FWA cellular wireless are told upfront that their usage might be slowed if there is too much cellular demand at a tower. Cellular carriers clearly (and rightfully) give priority to cell phone users over home broadband. Starlink customers who buy mobile broadband are given the same warning. Starlink will prioritize normal customers in an area over campers and hikers. Most ISPs say they don’t prioritize, but as AI is introduced into networks, it will be a lot easier for them to do so. Over the last few months, I’ve seen that several big ISPs are considering selling a priority (and more expensive) connection to gamers at the expense of everybody else.

Your Home Network – Everybody wants to blame the ISP when they have problems. However, a large percentage of broadband problems come from WiFi inside the home. People keep outdated and obsolete WiFi routers that are undersized for their bandwidth. Customers try to reach an entire home from a single WiFi device. Even when customers use WiFi extenders and mesh networks to reach more of the home, they often deploy the devices poorly. If you are having any broadband problems, give yourself a present and buy a new WiFi router.

Reliability – If operated properly, fiber networks tend to be the most reliable. But there are exceptions, and it all boils down to the quality of your local ISP as it does to the technology. It’s hard to say that any factor is more important than reliability if your ISP regularly has network outages when you want to use broadband.