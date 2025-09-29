U.S. Senators Push for Federal Oversight of Advanced AI Systems

Senators Josh Hawley (Republican of Missouri) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat of Connecticut) are set to introduce legislation aimed at assessing the risks posed by advanced artificial intelligence. The proposed bill, known as the Artificial Intelligence Risk Evaluation Act, would establish a federal evaluation programme within the Department of Energy to scrutinise AI systems before deployment, Axios reported.

Risk mitigation: The initiative seeks to identify potential dangers such as AI systems going rogue or being exploited by hostile actors. Developers of high-risk AI models would be required to submit safety data, and their systems could not be deployed without compliance. The Energy Secretary would be tasked with issuing annual reports to Congress, including recommendations for federal oversight.

Policy tension: This move comes amid growing concern in Washington over AI’s impact on national security, civil liberties, and employment. While the White House has warned that overregulation might stifle innovation and hinder America’s competitiveness with China, the sponsors of the bill argue that minimal oversight is no longer tenable. “Congress must not allow our national security and civil liberties to take a back seat to AI,” said Mr Hawley. Mr Blumenthal added that their legislation would ensure continuous federal scrutiny of AI threats to critical infrastructure and labour markets.

The senators previously collaborated on AI-related legislation, including a bill to protect digital content creators and a broader framework to regulate AI. The new measure signals a growing consensus that more proactive and structured government involvement is needed in shaping the future of advanced AI technologies. Whether such oversight will balance safety with innovation remains to be seen.