Why WiFi is the Real Pain Point for ISPs and Customers

TechSee advertises itself as the world’s leading visual agentic AI platform. The company conducted a nationwide survey of 3,790 people that asked about real-world experiences and expectations around home WiFi performance. I think every ISP I know could have predicted the gist of the responses, but I think ISPs might be surprised at the percentage of people who are unhappy with WiFi.
The following are some of the most interesting responses to the survey:
What does all of this mean for ISPs? About one-third of customers are willing to pay extra for better WiFi performance, but if they pay extra, they expect coverage where they need it. The survey result that should concern ISPs is that nearly half of the people surveyed would switch ISPs to get better WiFi coverage and performance.
There is obviously a big gap between what ISPs promise for WiFi and what they deliver. Every ISP I know tells me that WiFi is their bane and the source of a majority of their customer complaints and unhappiness. Yet a lot of ISPs don’t have a truly premium WiFi service.
I’ve done a lot of customer surveys over the years, and I’m not sure that many ISPs fully grasp that many customers believe that WiFi is the direct signal from the ISP. Many customers use the term WiFi to refer to their broadband. This means they blame every WiFi quirk and weakness on the ISP.
I know a few ISPs that do this right. It’s not cheap to do it right, which means technician time with customers, but here is how the ISPs that do this well handle WiFi:
Taking these steps can justify charging a significant monthly fee for premium or concierge service. Too many ISPs charge extra for nothing more than a one-time installation of WiFi extenders. Customers don’t view this as a premium service if WiFi still doesn’t work well.
This seems like an obvious service to offer if 68% of customers have WiFi problems. It’s particularly important if half of your customers are willing to change ISPs due to poor WiFi performance.
If more than half of households are struggling with WiFi and a good chunk would pay to fix it, that’s a business waiting to happen. Most ISPs see WiFi optimization in the home as a support headache (due to unknown/unbounded conditions and highly variable ticket resolution times), but there’s no reason it couldn’t be its own service.
Seems like a perfect opporunity though for someone to create a “WifiBros”-style offering — you get a tech who shows up, first checks performance your Internet connection to make sure that works, and then goes about fixing your in-home WiFi setup (with various upsell options for better gear). With today’s mesh systems and some simple diagnostic tools, it should be doable at scale with only modest tech training. Add in recurring revenue stream oportunity with a continuous monitoring & on-call service, and it could be quite a winner.