14th Registration Operations Workshop Set for September 30, 2025

By CircleID Reporter
  • September 19, 2025, 7:29 pm PDT
The Registration Operations Workshop (ROW), an informal gathering of DNS professionals, is set to continue its tradition of fostering technical dialogue and knowledge-sharing across the domain name ecosystem. Since its inception in 2014, ROW has offered a valuable forum for stakeholders to delve into the intricacies of DNS registration operations and IP addressing, exchanging real-world experiences and operational best practices.

The 14th iteration of the event will take place virtually on Tuesday, September 30th, 2025, from 13:00 to 17:00 UTC.

This upcoming session promises a varied programme, including technical presentations, panel discussions, and open forums aimed at encouraging collaboration and the practical exchange of ideas. Topics on the agenda include:

  • The Current State of RDAP
  • Organization Validation PKI Certificate Automation with DNSSEC-Signed Attestations
  • An Update from the CENTR Registry Lock Task Force
  • Provisioning Related Groups of Domain Objects in EPP
  • Towards an Industry Best Practice for DNSSEC Automation
  • Domain Connect - a missing piece in DNS toolbox
  • Minimizing DNS Abuse in .lk Domains - A Balanced Approach Using Threat Intelligence and Domain Policies
  • .at NIS2 Implementation (EPP/processes)
  • RDAP Bootstrap in Practice: Updates and Change Planning
  • Responsibly Bridging the Web2/Web3 Divide

The workshop is open to all interested industry members—including gTLD and ccTLD registries, registrars, resellers, second-level domain operators, DNS infrastructure providers, academia, etc.

There is no cost to attend the workshop, but registration is required in order to receive the Zoom meeting credentials. All interested community members are encouraged to participate.

The ROW series is co-sponsored by Verisign, ICANN, and CIRA and organized by Cofomo.

To register for the ROW14 session, please visit: https://regiops.net

