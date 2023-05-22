IPv4.Global Launches First IP Address Audit Tool

ReView optimizes the efficiency of dynamic corporate networks to unlock cost savings

IPv4.Global, a division of Hilco Streambank, the largest, most trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace in the world, today announced the release of ReView, a new, first-of-its-kind digital IP address audit tool at RIPE 86. ReView was developed in collaboration with 6connect, the authors of revolutionary provisioning and IP address management software.

Many organizations have disorganized IP address holdings and are deterred from performing a detailed inventory by the potential time and expense. ReView, a new, free audit tool from IPv4.Global, allows network operators and administrators to quickly and easily gain visibility of their IP address allocations, and more effectively manage their records. ReView allows users to easily understand how their IP addresses are allocated and assigned.

While many companies have turned to IP address management (IPAM) software to help them manage IP address allocations in increasingly dynamic networks, a significant proportion still attempt to track their IP addresses manually. Ineffective manual management of IP addresses results in increased risk of service interruptions, creates potential security risks, and makes updates to the network more time consuming. IPv4.Global’s ReView delivers the information needed to optimize network efficiency and unlock cost savings.

With ReView, organizations can quickly gain a clear picture of their entire address holdings. In addition, a thorough address audit delivers additional financial benefits as address consolidation avoids unnecessary purchases of new addresses and often reveals hidden, unused IPv4 address blocks which can be monetized.

“Efficiently utilizing IP address space streamlines operations and reduces costs, sometimes even generating revenue,” said Lee Howard, Senior Vice President, IPv4.Global. “Our new audit tool—a first-of-its-kind—lets network managers review how their address blocks are used, allowing them to renumber if necessary, so they can more efficiently plan to acquire new space or divest unneeded blocks more effectively.”

With well-organized IP blocks, network administrators can easily group devices with the same rules and permissions into consecutive addresses or blocks, ensuring faster network updates and reducing the likelihood of accidentally creating security risks by omitting devices from updates. Additionally, network expansion is more efficient as new addresses can be rolled out quickly and optimally.

Aaron Hughes, CEO at 6connect added: “Our focus is on solving today’s network management challenges by helping automate manual processes. This latest digital tool, developed in collaboration with IPv4.Global is another dynamic platform that simplifies the process of IP address discovery, eliminating the laborious process of checking each connected device in turn.”

To perform an IP address audit using ReView, users need to sign up for a free account, download and run the app from Windows, Apple, or Linux. They then choose their preferred network discovery approach—which is performed either via a fully automatic network scan, or by importing configuration details directly to their local ReView app. The app then lists the IP blocks that are in use, allowing users to see how efficiently their IP address blocks are being consumed.

For more information, visit https://ipv4.global/review/

About IPv4.Global

IPv4.Global, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4.Global provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide.

About 6connect

6connect‘s SaaS solutions provision, manage and discover IPv6 and IPv4 addresses, DNS/DNSSEC zones, DHCP pools, and networked or virtual assets for service providers and enterprises. Our policy-based, one-click provisioning, discovery and asset management software unifies and automates critical network and virtual asset workflows that underpin cloud infrastructure stability. The 6connect platform is available as a highly scalable cloud or on-premise solution, saves significant amounts of the time normally spent on these tasks, and provides significant operational savings over legacy appliance providers of DDI, IPAM, and cloud infrastructure hardware.

For Additional Information

John Walker

404.626.0051

[email protected]