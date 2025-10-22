Broadband Speed and Market Signaling: Strategic Constraints in U.S. ISP Policy

I was recently reminded in a conversation with a client how cable company executives used to tell the public that they didn’t need faster broadband speeds, and what the cable companies offered was fine. Looking through my archives, I found the following statements from 2013, where cable companies were responding to the first Google Fiber offerings of symmetrical gigabit broadband.

In 2013, Time Warner Cable CFO Irene Esteves announced that the company didn’t see the need to deliver Google Fiber speeds to consumers. Comcast Executive Vice President David L. Cohen was quoted as saying that gigabit speeds were pointless due to limitations on the data speeds that could be delivered from websites and the lack of capability of home WiFi routers. Michael Powell, the CEO of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, characterized gigabit speeds as an “irrelevant exercise in bragging rights”.

The criticisms had some merit at the time. There was no web traffic that operated at speeds even close to a gigabit. Off-the-shelf WiFi routers couldn’t handle anything close to gigabit speeds. But the public didn’t care because performance on fiber was perceived as being significantly better than what was delivered by cable companies, and customers flocked to Google Fiber in the markets where it was introduced. Interestingly, Time Warner obviously thought the Google Fiber threat was real, because the company quickly built fiber-to-the-premise to compete against Google in North Carolina.

There were some customers who benefited from gigabit speeds. I recall speaking with a doctor who subscribed to gigabit speeds when they became available from a municipal ISP. This hospital also had gigabit broadband, and the doctor was able to download large MRI files at home in a reasonable amount of time once he had gigabit fiber. I also talked to a photographer who used a different municipal ISP, who told me that gigabit speeds made it possible for the first time to upload photography and video libraries to clients without having to wait for hours for the uploads to complete.

The next time that cable companies told the public they didn’t need faster speeds was during the pandemic, when it became clear that cable company upload speeds of 10 Mbps were not able to handle multiple people working and schooling at home at the same time. Every big cable company defended its networks. Charter CEO Tom Rutledge said at the time that Charter’s network was adequate and justified that by pointing out that the majority of customer data usage was downstream. But Charter and other cable companies tweaked their networks during the pandemic to improve upload speeds to 15-20 Mbps. Still today, there are numerous cable networks that have not yet implemented any upgrades to bring significant improvement to upload speeds.

Many ISPs subtly tell their customers they don’t need fast broadband through their pricing. I find small ISPs around the country that still charge extremely high prices for anything faster than their basic broadband product.

This frankly mystifies me. I’ve always guessed that this kind of pricing is for two reasons. First, I think some small ISPs fear that customers who buy faster speeds will somehow cost the ISP a lot more money. But that doesn’t seem to be the case. I recall an Ookla article last year that said that, in some markets, the biggest data users were the customers buying the least expensive broadband package. I’ve had numerous ISPs tell me that their gigabit customers don’t use more broadband than their 100 Mbps customers.

The only other reason for high prices for faster speeds is that they are trying to create the idea that fast speeds are a super-premium product. But I think these ISPs are losing out on a lot of revenue. ISPs that space prices between speed tiers of $15 to $20 see that many customers are willing to upgrade to faster speeds when it doesn’t cost a lot more per month. Most customers are leery about paying $50 or more per month for a faster speed.