Continuity Is Not Legitimacy: Why Internet Institutions Need a Governance Stress Test

Author’s note: This article introduces a longer working paper, The Governance Stress-Test Doctrine for Internet Institutions, Version 1.0 - Final Working Draft. The full paper is available at DOI: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.21278038 and on the author’s website: https://amindayekh.com/the-governance-stress-test-doctrine/

The Internet is coordinated through institutions whose authority is reasonably neither purely sovereign nor purely private. They are not states, and they do not rule through territorial command. Furthermore, they are also not ordinary private bodies whose decisions affect only their members or shareholders.

Regional Internet Registries, ICANN-related structures, IANA/PTI functions, Internet Exchange Points, standards communities, national Internet councils, and other coordination bodies exercise a form of functional authority over systems on which operators, governments, businesses, educational bodies, researchers, civil society, and users depend.

The Internet Numbers Registry System itself is a globally coordinated system for the distribution of unique Internet number resources, not an ordinary private administrative function.4

That authority is not self-validating. Internet governance institutions hold authority on behalf of, and derive authority from, the communities they coordinate. Their legitimacy depends on the continued acceptance that their authority is properly sourced, bounded by mandate, procedurally fair, transparent, technically competent, and capable of correction. When those conditions weaken, an institution may remain legally alive and technically operational, but the authority by which it acts becomes open to serious challenge.

Internet governance has long recognized that technical coordination depends on more than engineering competence. The Tunis Agenda framed Internet governance as the development and application of shared principles, norms, rules, decision-making procedures, and programmes by governments, the private sector, and civil society in their respective roles.1 NETmundial later emphasized legitimacy, inclusiveness, transparency, accountability, and the distributed multistakeholder character of Internet governance.2 NETmundial+10 reaffirmed that these principles remain necessary as the Internet becomes more central to public life, markets, infrastructure, and sovereignty debates.3

The stress now facing Internet institutions is therefore not outside the Internet governance tradition; it is a test of whether that tradition can survive abnormal pressure.

This distinction matters because Internet institutions are entering stress conditions. Litigation, emergency administration, contested elections, political pressure, donor-funded reform, digital sovereignty agendas, resource scarcity, corporate concentration, and technical-continuity claims are no longer exceptional background risks. They are becoming part of the operating environment of Internet governance.

The danger is that institutional survival may be mistaken for institutional legitimacy. A registry may remain technically functional while its governance authority becomes disputed. A court may preserve a company while community legitimacy remains unsettled. An election may produce officers while the authority convening that election remains contested. External actors may provide useful assistance while gradually becoming the practical source of direction. The website may stay online, services may continue, meetings may be held, and public statements may invoke stability. But movement is not legitimacy.

This is why Internet governance needs a stress test.

The argument rests on two simple distinctions.

First, continuity is not legitimacy. Continuity asks whether the institution or service can keep functioning. Legitimacy asks whether the authority by which it functions remains justified, bounded, representative, transparent, and correctable. Continuity keeps the institution alive. Legitimacy keeps it accepted.

Second, assistance is not substitution. Assistance supports the community’s own authority. Substitution occurs when an external actor becomes the practical source of direction while the community remains only formally visible. In Internet governance, this distinction is critical because drafting power, funding architecture, convening authority, and validation processes can shape outcomes as strongly as formal votes.

Those distinctions form the basis of what I call the Governance Stress-Test Doctrine for Internet Institutions.

This argument does not claim that the RIR system lacks continuity or accountability mechanisms. It does not claim to replace ICP-2, the current RIR Governance Document process, RIR bylaws, ICANN accountability mechanisms, local law, or existing continuity arrangements. That would be both inaccurate and unnecessary.

ICP-2 has long addressed the criteria for establishing new Regional Internet Registries.5 The current RIR Governance Document process, proposed as the successor to ICP-2, goes further by treating the RIR system through a lifecycle framework: recognition, operation, emergency continuity, rehabilitation, and possible derecognition.6 The RIR ecosystem has also developed continuity and accountability mechanisms, including RIR accountability assessments during the IANA Stewardship Transition, the IANA Numbering Services SLA environment, and the Joint RIR Stability Fund.7, 8 These mechanisms matter and should be acknowledged.

The missing layer is not operational continuity, the missing layer is legitimacy under stress.

A registry may pass continuity tests and still face legitimacy stress. Staff may preserve registry services while a court, receiver, emergency administrator, disputed election, external reform coalition, donor-supported process, or political actor reshapes the practical source of governance direction. Another RIR may theoretically be able to assume functions in an extreme operational failure scenario, but that does not answer whether the original institution’s authority, mandate, election process, conflict disclosures, emergency limits, external-influence boundaries, and affected-community support remain legitimate while the institution is still alive and operating.

This is the pre-derecognition legitimacy gap. It is the space between ordinary operation and institutional collapse. It is also the space where the most serious governance damage can occur, because the institution has not yet failed enough to trigger extreme remedies, but has become stressed enough for authority, representation, and trust to decay.

The Governance Stress-Test Doctrine is intended for that space.

It asks whether an Internet governance institution under abnormal pressure can demonstrate legitimacy through identifiable structural conditions: traceable authority, bounded mandate, meaningful participation, capture resistance, conflict disclosure, emergency limits, technical continuity, external influence controls, remedial capacity, procedural traceability, reviewer legitimacy, and affected-community support. These are not abstract virtues. They are the conditions that make institutional authority justifiable.

The framework is also model-neutral. It does not impose one governance model on all RIRs or Internet institutions. Each RIR has its own legal personality, bylaws, membership structure, election model, regional culture, policy development process, and applicable jurisdiction. AFRINIC is not APNIC. APNIC is not ARIN. ARIN is not RIPE NCC. RIPE NCC is not LACNIC. A doctrine that attempted to make all RIRs look alike would be wrong.

The relevant question is different: whatever model an institution uses, can that model demonstrate legitimacy under stress? Different bylaws, same burden: prove legitimacy when authority is challenged.

This is especially important because RIRs act in multiple capacities. When an RIR facilitates number-resource policy, its authority is primarily community-derived and must remain open to the wider affected community. When it sets fees, approves budgets, appoints directors, or manages corporate affairs, it may act through its member-governance or corporate structure. When it preserves registry operations, it acts as a technical operator with continuity obligations. When it represents regional coordination interests, it acts in a public-interest and ecosystem role.

Legitimacy under stress requires that an RIR not use authority from one capacity to justify action in another. Community policy authority should not be converted into unchecked corporate discretion. Corporate survival should not override community mandate. Technical continuity should not become governance substitution.

The affected community is also wider than formal membership. In the RIR context, formal members and resource holders are central, but they are not the whole community affected by RIR policies and registry integrity. The affected community also includes network operators, policy participants, researchers, anti-abuse and cybersecurity communities, law-enforcement interfaces, civil society actors, governments, businesses, technical communities, and users affected by number-resource administration. Formal membership can function as a practical proxy for the wider community only where the policy process remains open, transparent, and meaningfully accessible to non-member voices.

AFRINIC and APNIC illustrate two different stress types.

AFRINIC is a late-stage stress case. Its institutional experience shows how litigation, emergency administration, impaired governance, and technical-continuity concerns can collide with the regional and global effect of RIR.

The point is not to ask every reader to adopt one party’s narrative of the AFRINIC dispute. The point is that official records establish severe governance-stress condition. An RIR may be incorporated under local law, but its function is not simply “local”. Its governance affects resource holders, operators, policy development, registry confidence, regional Internet stability, global coordination, and end users.

APNIC presents a different pattern: preventive election stress. APNIC’s by-law reform process following concerns around Executive Council elections shows how a functioning institution can harden election architecture before breakdown. Candidate eligibility, litigation-conflict safeguards, corporate-group influence, geographic concentration, electoral oversight, term limits, and remedies are not administrative decoration. They are legitimacy infrastructure.9, 10

Together, AFRINIC and APNIC show why the framework is needed. One case shows the cost of late stress testing. The other shows the value of preventive governance hardening. One is rescue under pressure. The other is resilience before collapse.

External assistance creates another stress condition. Courts may be necessary, Governments have legitimate roles, donors can build capacity, regional bodies can coordinate, while ICANN and other technical institutions can support education and participation. The problem is not assistance itself, but “mandate substitution”.

Mandate substitution occurs when an external actor begins as supporter, funder, facilitator, convener, adviser, or technical helper, but becomes the practical source of institutional direction. The community remains visible, but the agenda, drafting, funding, validation, or reform pathway is controlled elsewhere. This is why external assistance to Internet institutions must be disclosed, bounded, mission-consistent, non-substitutive, conflict-transparent, procedurally traceable, and capable of community correction.

The same principle applies to reviewers. Any stress-review mechanism must -itself- be stress-tested. If ICANN, the NRO, peer RIRs, auditors, emergency operators, consultants, governments, observers, or independent experts are involved in reviewing a stressed institution, their authority, conflicts, funding, methodology, evidence standard, scope, and limits must be disclosed. A framework designed to detect capture must not create another capture pathway.

The framework also applies beyond RIRs. Internet Exchange Points can continue passing traffic while governance becomes captured by a dominant member, state agency, donor project, or commercial sponsor. National IPv6 councils and digital governance committees can claim multistakeholder legitimacy while being state-heavy, consultant-shaped, donor-funded, or disconnected from operators. Externally funded reform processes can hold consultations after the real architecture has already been drafted. In all these cases, technical or administrative activity may continue while legitimacy decays.

This is not a veto theory. A stakeholder does not win a legitimacy argument merely because it dislikes an outcome. The framework should not be weaponized to block elections, delay reform, undermine lawful decisions, or manufacture endless procedural objections. A legitimacy challenge should identify the specific defect, the evidence supporting it, the material impact, and the remedy sought. Remedies should be proportionate: disclosure for minor defects, remediation for moderate defects, pause of irreversible action for serious defects, and independent review or community revalidation for structural defects.

Nor is the framework a substitute for law. A finding of legitimacy stress is not automatically a finding of legal invalidity. Legal invalidity depends on applicable law, bylaws, court orders, contracts, evidentiary standards, and competent forums. But legality, continuity, and legitimacy remain different questions. Law may preserve the institution. Continuity may preserve the service. Legitimacy preserves the authority of the institution to coordinate the community it serves.

Internet governance was not built as an empire. It was built as a trust system. Its institutions work because affected communities continue to accept that their processes are sufficiently lawful, competent, fair, open, accountable, and correctable. That acceptance is not merely reputational. It reflects the deeper premise that these institutions exercise authority on behalf of communities whose cooperation, reliance, and participation make coordination possible.

The Internet now needs institutions that can prove, under stress, that their authority is traceable, their mandate bounded, their representation meaningful, their conflicts disclosed, their capture risks controlled, their emergency powers temporary, their technical continuity preserved without governance substitution, their external influence transparent, their reviewers accountable, their remedies practical, and their outcomes capable of sustained community acceptance.

Legitimacy is infrastructure. It must be designed, tested, maintained, and repaired.

Continuity keeps the institution functioning. Legitimacy keeps it accepted.

References

World Summit on the Information Society, Tunis Agenda for the Information Society, 2005.https://www.itu.int/net/wsis/docs2/tunis/off/6rev1.pdf NETmundial, NETmundial Multistakeholder Statement, 2014.https://netmundial.br/2014/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/NETmundial-Multistakeholder-Document.pdf NETmundial+10, Multistakeholder Statement, 2024.https://netmundial.br/pdf/NETmundial10-MultistakeholderStatement-2024.pdf IETF/RFC Editor, RFC 7020: The Internet Numbers Registry System, 2013.https://www.rfc-editor.org/rfc/rfc7020 ICANN, Criteria for Establishment of New Regional Internet Registries, ICP-2.https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/new-rirs-criteria-2012-02-25-en NRO, RIR Governance Document Version 2.https://www.nro.net/policy/internet-coordination-policy-2/rir-governance-document-version-2/ NRO, RIR Accountability Assessment Reports.https://www.nro.net/accountability/rir-accountability/regional-internet-registry-accountability-assessment-reports/ NRO, Joint RIR Stability Fund.https://www.nro.net/accountability/rir-accountability/joint-rir-stability-fund/ APNIC, Proposed By-law Reform 2023.https://www.apnic.net/about-apnic/organization/structure/proposed-by-law-reform-2023/ APNIC, Proposed APNIC By-law Reform 2026.https://www.apnic.net/about-apnic/organization/structure/proposed-by-law-reform-2026/ Amin Dayekh, The Governance Stress-Test Doctrine for Internet Institutions, Version 1.0 | Final Working Draft, Zenodo, 2026. DOI: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.21278038



Internet institutions can remain technically operational while their legitimacy is already under stress. That is the central argument of my article: continuity is not legitimacy. RIRs, IXPs, ICANN-related structures, national Internet councils, and externally supported governance processes do not derive authority from force. They hold authority on behalf of the communities they coordinate. That authority must remain traceable, bounded, representative, transparent, and correctable.



The article introduces my wider working paper, The Governance Stress-Test Doctrine for Internet Institutions, and argues for two core distinctions:



Continuity is not legitimacy. A registry or institution may continue functioning while its authority, mandate, election process, or community trust is contested.



Assistance is not substitution. External support is useful only while it strengthens the community’s own authority; it becomes dangerous when outsiders become the practical source of direction.



The Internet does not only need institutions that survive technically. It needs institutions that remain accepted under stress. Full working paper: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.21278038