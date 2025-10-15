Home / Blogs

eco and AV-Test Publish Monthly topDNS Reports for Internet Service Providers

By Thomas Rickert Managing Partner at rickert.law, Director Names & Numbers at eco

Identifying threat patterns, sharing best practices, and successfully combating abuse in the Domain Name System (DNS)—these are the objectives of the cooperation between the independent IT security institute and long-standing association member AV-Test and the topDNS initiative of eco—Association of the Internet Industry. As part of this collaboration, monthly reports on internet abuse levels are published under the name “topDNS Report: Monthly Analysis for ISPs.” The goal is to establish a reliable and long-term data foundation, particularly for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), as well as for the professional public.

The reports examine the occurrence of Uniform Resource Locators (URLs) at the level of the Autonomous System Number (ASN) that are used for malware distribution, phishing campaigns and other Potentially Unwanted Applications (PUAs). These regular analyses establish a fact-based foundation that enables ISPs to identify emerging developments and patterns at an early stage and initiate appropriate countermeasures.

The monthly reports are designed not only to document current trends and developments, but also to enable long-term comparability. In the future, they will be supplemented by practical best practices and thematic focal points, each highlighting a specific aspect of DNS abuse. Through systematic and continuous data collection, a reliable situational picture will emerge, creating transparency and strengthening exchange within the industry.

Thomas Rickert, Director of Names & Numbers at eco, says: “The topDNS initiative works closely with other initiatives such as the NetBeacon Institute to improve the exchange of data used to reduce online abuse. Therefore, this report complements the also monthly ‘NetBeacon MAP: Monthly Analysis’ report, which provides detailed statistics and data for domain name registries and registrars, by adding the ISP dimension.”

This year’s reports have now been released to the public and are available online via the official TOPDNS portal.

Thomas Rickert is a member of the GNSO (Generic Names Supporting Organization) Council of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). In 2022, he initiated the topDNS Initiative (topdns.eco) that unites members of the eco Association to fight DNS abuse. Furthermore, Thomas Rickert is managing director of the law firm Rickert Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH (rickert.law), which specializes in legal issues of the digital economy.

