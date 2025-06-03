Home / News

i2Coalition Launches ‘DNS at Risk’ Report, Warns of Rising DNS Abuse and Censorship

By CircleID Reporter
i2Coalition Launches ‘DNS at Risk’ Report and Website to Spotlight Rising Global Internet Infrastructure Abuse (See: dnsatrisk.org)

The i2Coalition has unveiled a new report and website, DNS at Risk, spotlighting the growing misuse of Internet infrastructure by governments to control online content. Released on June 3rd, the initiative documents how states are increasingly deploying DNS resolvers and IP filtering—originally neutral systems—as tools of censorship and enforcement.

Global infrastructure censorship: Drawing on case studies from countries including Italy, Malaysia, Russia, and the United States, the report illustrates the global spread of infrastructure-level content blocking. It argues that such measures not only jeopardize the technical integrity of the Internet but also disrupt services, erode economic trust, and risk fragmenting the global web.

DNS overreach: Christian Dawson, the coalition’s Executive Director, cautions against treating DNS infrastructure as a regulatory mechanism, calling such actions a “profound overreach.” He asserts that tampering with core systems undermines the Internet’s foundational principles of openness, neutrality, and interoperability.

Crowdsourced case reporting: The new platform, dnsatrisk.org, not only hosts the report but also invites global stakeholders to contribute case studies via a standardized framework. This crowdsourced approach aims to build a comprehensive public record of abuses and strengthen resistance through transparency.

By documenting the technical and geopolitical consequences of DNS interference, the i2Coalition hopes to galvanize policymakers, industry leaders, and civil society to defend the Internet’s architecture from politicized manipulation.

As governments expand digital oversight, the initiative warns that preserving a neutral, globally interoperable Internet may become one of the defining policy challenges of the decade.

