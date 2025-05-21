ICANN is Broken

The ICANN Board’s recent resolution to suspend an accountability safeguard hardcoded in its bylaws may represent the final straw that breaks the community’s trust in ICANN. Most community members, including its own Board Chair, acknowledge that its current policy development and implementation processes are not working efficiently. However, the Board’s decision to suspend the mechanism that could address these inefficiencies only seeks to preserve the status quo and the economic interests of these dominant market participants. The net result of this action is sending the organization careening down a slippery slope of becoming a glorified trade association with a veneer of multistakeholderism.

Why is this Important

The Accountability and Transparency Review Team (ATRT) is an essential safeguard in ICANN governance to ensure that the organization’s “decision-making reflect[s] the public interest and are accountable to the Internet community.” Originally part of the 2009 Affirmation of Commitments (AoC) between ICANN and the US Department of Commerce, the ATRT was hardcoded into the ICANN bylaws with the full support of the ICANN community as part of the Obama administration’s transition of IANA functions to ICANN in 2016.

While ICANN commenced the third ATRT in December 2018, it has failed to commence the fourth ATRT (ATRT4) in violation of the bylaws since December 2023. In April 2024, the ICANN Board passed a resolution deferring ATRT4 “for a limited time not to exceed twelve months.” In May 2025, the ICANN Board continued the deferral of ATRT4 in violation of the bylaws while it worked to design a new review program fit for purpose. The May 2025 resolution by the ICANN Board is not only a continued violation of its bylaws but a total repudiation of the consensus the community reached as part of the IANA transition a mere nine years ago.

Inefficiency in ICANN’s Policy Development and Implementation Process

ICANN’s inefficiency in developing and implementing policy, particularly regarding generic top-level domains (gTLDs) is no secret. In fact, national governments have now been enacting relevant domain name regulations faster than ICANN, as evidenced by the European Union’s Network and Information Security (NIS 2.0) Directive. However, that was not always the case. The Uniform Domain-Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP) is widely acknowledged as ICANN’s most successful consensus policy. This policy work was initiated in May 1999, approved by the ICANN Board in October 1999, and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) rendered its first decision in January 2000, nine months from conception to implementation.

In May 1999, ICANN also commenced a policy development process to introduce new gTLDs into the root zone. In July 2000, the ICANN Board approved the new policy, and ICANN began accepting applications in August 2000. The ICANN Board selected the first seven new gTLDs in November 2000, 18 months from conception to implementation. ICANN’s second round of new gTLDs commenced in 2004, and the third in 2012. However, it will likely be fourteen years between gTLD rounds if ICANN sticks to its current Q2 2026 launch date.

Sadly, this is par for the course in connection with several other ICANN policy initiatives, most notably the privacy proxy initiative, which launched in October 2013 and has languished for over a decade. However, the biggest testament to ICANN’s inefficiency is the topic of registrant data accuracy, which has been hotly debated since ICANN’s incorporation. In over twenty-five years, the ICANN community has failed even to reach consensus on the definition of “accuracy.”

Some in the ICANN community attempt to discount this irrefutable evidence by pointing to simpler times, when ICANN had fewer formal policy requirements and fewer participants. However, as detailed below, this claim does not hold up under scrutiny when you look at the composition of who is currently participating in ICANN’s policy development process.

ICANN’s Evolution into a Trade Association

While ICANN’s bylaws and policy development documentation have grown more voluminous over the years, sadly, the number of non-reimbursed community stakeholders engaged in ICANN and the policy development process has been declining. Amazingly, ICANN was able to achieve several of its initial consensus policy successes with a staff headcount numbering in the single digits, with a low single-digit million-dollar budget to match. These initial efforts were largely possible from a diverse and largely volunteer community vested in the ICANN multistakeholder model working. Today, ICANN is flush with over a hundred and fifty million dollars in annual revenue, a highly paid staff of approximately 400, and manages over half a billion in financial reserves (operational cash and new gTLD funds).

One of the most significant changes within ICANN over the years has been the number of stakeholders that ICANN financially reimburses to attend ICANN meetings. In many instances, the stakeholders receiving this reimbursement must engage in policy development and other administrative activities at these meetings as well as inter-sessionally. On average, there are approximately 225-250 ICANN community members who are reimbursed to attend and participate at each ICANN meeting, e.g. airfare, hotel, and daily per diem. This is on top of the approximately 120 ICANN Board and reimbursed staff, but does not include ICANN’s consultants/advisors who also attend. This means that approximately 25% of all in-person attendees at an ICANN meeting are being reimbursed by ICANN. As a Wall Street Journal article once noted, ICANN is “Club Med for Geeks.”

Sadly, despite ICANN reimbursing all these stakeholders to attend ICANN meetings in person, the numbers show that most attendees are not in the rooms contributing to the policy development process. According to ICANN’s By the Numbers report, there were 1,369 in-person attendees at ICANN82. The most well-attended session was the opening ceremony, with 582 attendees. However, the average number of attendees across all sessions was only 57. Given that the average number of concurrent sessions per time slot at ICANN82 was 8, approximately 450 attendees were engaged in conference activities. So were the other 900 in-person attendees?

The answer to that question can be found in the statistics ICANN used to publish. Before ICANN67, ICANN included a breakdown of the stakeholder classification in the By the Numbers reports. However, an alarming trend emerged between ICANN55 and ICANN66. At ICANN55, 17% of the ICANN participants identified themselves as being from the domain sector. However, at ICANN66, 39% of the ICANN participants identified themselves as being from the domain sector, an all-time high. The not-so-hidden secret is that most attendees at an ICANN meeting are not there to engage in public policy development but to engage in business development, which happens in the countless side meetings and hallway discussions.

Despite potential abuses of the ICANN-funded traveler program, its support of stakeholders from ALAC and the GAC has been a vital resource for enabling participation in these advisory committees, which have served as an essential check and balance in the commercial interests of the contracting parties. It is also interesting to note that despite the private sector-led nature of ICANN, GAC sessions are always some of the most well-attended sessions at the ICANN regional meeting. In fact, at ICANN82, eleven out of the top twenty-five sessions involved the GAC.

Why Economic Incumbents Benefit from the Status Quo

The gTLD registrars and registries, as well as the ccTLD registries, have been some of the more vocal advocates supporting the ICANN Board’s decision to suspend ATRT4 and engage in an ad hoc review process. This begs the question—why? The answer potentially lies in connection with the last time ICANN underwent a holistic review. Before ICANN’s Evolution and Reform process, which began in 2002, there was no Generic Supporting Organization or Country Code Supporting Organization. There was only a Domain Name Supporting Organization (DNSO) in which gTLD registrars, gTLD registries, and ccTLD registries were three of seven constituencies.

As a result of the ICANN Evolution and Reform process, gTLD registrars, gTLD registries, and ccTLD registries gained the most power. The ccTLDs obtained a dedicated Supporting Organization, empowering it to place two directors directly on the ICANN Board. A new Generic Names Supporting Organization (GNSO) was created to replace the DNSO. Over the years, the bicameral structure of the GNSO and amended bylaws provisions regarding voting have essentially given gTLD contracting parties (when aligned) a de facto veto over any policy that might negatively impact their business operations.]This effective veto is in addition to the additional “picket fence” safeguards that contracting parties have in the ICANN bylaws and their agreements with ICANN.

This dynamic also helps shed light on why some GNSO policy initiatives, like privacy and proxy registration services, and data accuracy, have withered and died within the GNSO over the past decade. These safeguards that businesses, cybersecurity researchers, intellectual property owners, and law enforcement have been advocating for years are simply an additional cost to doing business that they have no interest in adopting.

It is no wonder that these commercial actors have no interest in undertaking a holistic review of the ICANN ecosystem. In almost every scenario, they would lose power. So, maintaining the status quo is in their economic and strategic best interest. Before the IANA transition, businesses, IP owners, and law enforcement could rely upon the leadership of the US National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to ensure that their interests were adequately protected. However, since the Obama administration’s transition of IANA functions to ICANN in 2016, there is no practical way for these voices to be heard with the de facto veto that the gTLD contracting parties have within the GNSO. Their only alternative is to resort to national legislatures, as happened in connection with NIS 2.0. The net result of this downward spiral is clear: the death of the ICANN bottom-up multistakeholder model as we know it.

Deeper Dive

