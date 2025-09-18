SES Pursues Multi-Orbit Satellite Internet via Strategic Partnerships

In 2021, OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson said, “Interoperability with GEO satellites must happen—it’s common sense… Customers don’t care whether it’s a LEO satellite or a GEO satellite—all they want is connectivity,” and ten months later, OneWeb and Intelsat signed the first multi-orbit broadband agreement. SES, which was already a LEO-MEO operator in 2021, is now pursuing a three-orbit strategy, but they are not planning to launch a LEO constellation, but will blend multiple partners’ constellations into a unified three-orbit offering.

These early and potential LEO partners are all US or European companies, and SES is in Luxembourg, which is now a member of NATO, but it was neutral before World War II and is relatively liberal. While it is inconceivable today, might SES collaborate with a Chinese LEO constellation one day? Perhaps starting with geo-fenced service in China or Belt and Road initiative nations.

This move makes SES unique. They will offer three-orbit service without the cost and delay of a new LEO constellation, and will be able to select the best LEO provider for a given application. They also plan to gradually grow their MEO constellation, adding a satellite every year.

That being said, they are facing stiff competition from Starlink today, and Amazon’s Project Kuiper will be in service soon. They will be competing with their partners in some cases and sharing profits with them in all cases. It also remains to be seen how smoothly they can technically and operationally integrate heterogeneous LEO partners at a competitive cost. Stay tuned.