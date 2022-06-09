Home / Blogs

11th Registration Operations Workshop (ROW), June 21th, 2022, Online

By Marc Blanchet Internet Network Engineer and Consultant

The Registration Operations Workshop (ROW) was conceived as an informal industry conference that would provide a forum for discussion of the technical aspects of registration operations in the domain name system and IP addressing.

The 11th ROW will be held online on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 at 13h00-16h00 UTC. The discussion topics will be:

  • Automatic DNSSEC Bootstrapping with Authentication
  • Projecting the Impact of Post Quantum Cryptography on Registry Operations
  • TLS Client Authentication via DANE TLSA records in MoSAPI and RRI
  • Transitioning DNS for GTLDs
  • Email address internationalization (EAI) support survey
  • Panel: EPP over HTTP

The attendance is free but registration is required to get the Zoom URL and credentials.

The ROW Series workshops are sponsored by Verisign and ICANN.

By Marc Blanchet, Internet Network Engineer and Consultant

Filed Under

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

Related

Topics

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPXO

Domain Management

Sponsored byMarkMonitor

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics