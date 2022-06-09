11th Registration Operations Workshop (ROW), June 21th, 2022, Online

The Registration Operations Workshop (ROW) was conceived as an informal industry conference that would provide a forum for discussion of the technical aspects of registration operations in the domain name system and IP addressing.

The 11th ROW will be held online on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 at 13h00-16h00 UTC. The discussion topics will be:

Automatic DNSSEC Bootstrapping with Authentication

Projecting the Impact of Post Quantum Cryptography on Registry Operations

TLS Client Authentication via DANE TLSA records in MoSAPI and RRI

Transitioning DNS for GTLDs

Email address internationalization (EAI) support survey

Panel: EPP over HTTP

The attendance is free but registration is required to get the Zoom URL and credentials.

The ROW Series workshops are sponsored by Verisign and ICANN.