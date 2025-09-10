Home / News

AFRINIC at the Crossroads: ISPA Endorses Candidates Ahead of Pivotal Board Election

By CircleID Reporter
  • September 10, 2025, 9:00 am PDT
  • Views: 6,232
  • Add Comment

After three years of turmoil, AFRINIC—the regional internet registry for Africa—has opened online voting for a new board, marking what could be a turning point for the embattled organisation. The election, running from September 10 to 12, follows a failed attempt earlier this year that was annulled amid allegations of vote manipulation and procedural irregularities.

In a striking departure from its historical neutrality, South Africa’s Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) has issued a public endorsement of eight candidates, citing the urgent need to restore stability and technical credibility at AFRINIC. “It is crucial for competent persons to take control of AFRINIC and steer it to a new, drama-free future,” said ISPA Chair Sasha Booth-Beharilal in a statement.

Governance crisis: ISPA’s intervention underscores the growing concern among stakeholders about AFRINIC’s governance vacuum, which has left the organisation without a functioning board since 2022. During this time, the registry has faced lawsuits, leadership disputes, and international scrutiny. As previously reported, the absence of effective leadership has disrupted IP address allocations and cast doubt on the future of internet governance in Africa.

Endorsed candidates: The candidates endorsed by ISPA span all regional board seats, including Abdelaziz Hilali (North Africa), Emmanuel Adewale Adedokun (West Africa), and Fiona Asonga (Eastern Africa), among others. All were also supported by ISPA during the aborted election earlier this year.

While ISPA acknowledged that other nominees are also qualified, it argued that its selected slate “assures the highest chance of success” in restoring credibility to AFRINIC’s board. The association’s call to action is backed by consultation with other regional stakeholders.

Institutional reset: For AFRINIC’s members and observers of internet governance alike, the stakes are unusually high. Should the vote proceed without controversy, it may offer the beleaguered registry a rare opportunity to reset. Should it falter again, deeper questions about the viability of AFRINIC’s institutional model may resurface.

More information about the election process is available at elections.afrinic.net.

NORDVPN DISCOUNT - CircleID x NordVPN
Get NordVPN  [74% +3 extra months, from $2.99/month]
By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

 Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

Related

Topics

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

DNS Security

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

View All Topics