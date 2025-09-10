AFRINIC at the Crossroads: ISPA Endorses Candidates Ahead of Pivotal Board Election

After three years of turmoil, AFRINIC—the regional internet registry for Africa—has opened online voting for a new board, marking what could be a turning point for the embattled organisation. The election, running from September 10 to 12, follows a failed attempt earlier this year that was annulled amid allegations of vote manipulation and procedural irregularities.

In a striking departure from its historical neutrality, South Africa’s Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) has issued a public endorsement of eight candidates, citing the urgent need to restore stability and technical credibility at AFRINIC. “It is crucial for competent persons to take control of AFRINIC and steer it to a new, drama-free future,” said ISPA Chair Sasha Booth-Beharilal in a statement.

Governance crisis: ISPA’s intervention underscores the growing concern among stakeholders about AFRINIC’s governance vacuum, which has left the organisation without a functioning board since 2022. During this time, the registry has faced lawsuits, leadership disputes, and international scrutiny. As previously reported, the absence of effective leadership has disrupted IP address allocations and cast doubt on the future of internet governance in Africa.

Endorsed candidates: The candidates endorsed by ISPA span all regional board seats, including Abdelaziz Hilali (North Africa), Emmanuel Adewale Adedokun (West Africa), and Fiona Asonga (Eastern Africa), among others. All were also supported by ISPA during the aborted election earlier this year.

While ISPA acknowledged that other nominees are also qualified, it argued that its selected slate “assures the highest chance of success” in restoring credibility to AFRINIC’s board. The association’s call to action is backed by consultation with other regional stakeholders.

Institutional reset: For AFRINIC’s members and observers of internet governance alike, the stakes are unusually high. Should the vote proceed without controversy, it may offer the beleaguered registry a rare opportunity to reset. Should it falter again, deeper questions about the viability of AFRINIC’s institutional model may resurface.

More information about the election process is available at elections.afrinic.net.