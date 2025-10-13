The Public Interest and the Root: Why the Next Round Demands a Public Law Approach to DNS Governance

As the Internet approaches its eighth decade, the Domain Name System (DNS) root remains one of its most durable yet least understood institutions. It is a technical and organizational construct that quietly sustains the global Internet’s coherence, mapping names to addresses and thereby ensuring that the network remains a single, interoperable space. Yet, for all its centrality, the root of the DNS continues to operate within a private-law framework—governed by contracts, memoranda of understanding, and policies administered by ICANN, Verisign, and other entities—rather than under any public international legal regime.

This structural paradox is about to become more consequential. The forthcoming round of the New gTLD Program will reopen the DNS root for expansion for the first time in over a decade. Alongside long-awaited policy refinements, ICANN has revived its Applicant Support Program (ASP), designed to facilitate participation from entities in developing regions. Yet this initiative, laudable as it is, exposes a deeper normative question: can a global public resource continue to be governed as a private registry without public-law duties of fairness, inclusion, and accountability?

The Root as the Internet’s Unwritten Constitution

As Geoff Huston has aptly noted here, the governance of the DNS root has historically rested on a foundation of trust and habit rather than law. In the late 1980s, Jon Postel’s stewardship of the root system reflected an era of collegial consensus among a small community of technical experts. That informal model has since been institutionalized through ICANN’s multistakeholder framework, the Root Zone Management Agreement with Verisign, and the post-IANA transition arrangements.

Yet despite its global impact, the root remains legally situated within the private domain of U.S. non-profit law. ICANN’s incorporation under California law, its contractual relationships with registries and registrars, and its policy-making authority delegated by the community all form a web of private agreements that stand in for public legitimacy. No treaty, charter, or international legal instrument enshrines states’ or communities’ rights regarding participation in, or access to, the root zone.

This arrangement has served the Internet’s early growth well—flexible, adaptive, and insulated from geopolitical paralysis. However, as the Internet’s infrastructure now underpins critical public services, national economies, and global AI ecosystems, a purely private model appears increasingly inadequate. The governance of the root has quietly become a matter of global constitutional importance.

The Next Round: Expansion Without Constitutional Clarity

ICANN’s forthcoming round of new generic top-level domains represents both continuity and change. On the one hand, it is the natural continuation of a policy process that began with the 2012 expansion, aimed at fostering competition and innovation. On the other, it reopens the question of who has the capacity and right to participate in the namespace at the very top of the Internet’s addressing hierarchy.

The Applicant Support Program seeks to mitigate disparities by providing financial and procedural assistance to entities from less developed economies. Yet, crucially, this support is a policy choice, not a legal entitlement. Applicants from the Global South, small community-based organizations, and indigenous groups must still navigate a process defined by private contractual norms, where access depends on resources, not rights.

This highlights the enduring asymmetry in the DNS system: participation in a global public resource is mediated by private law and market capacity, not by principles of equality, due process, or distributive fairness. ICANN’s rhetoric of serving the “global public interest” thus risks remaining aspirational unless translated into binding governance obligations.

If the DNS root is the Internet’s shared constitutional foundation, then the next round of gTLDs is not merely a technical or administrative process—it is a constitutional moment in which the principles of access, fairness, and accountability must be re-examined.

Private Contracts, Public Consequences

The legal character of the DNS root has long rested on the fiction that private contracts can adequately manage what is, in essence, a public global utility. ICANN’s agreements with Verisign and its policy development processes have created a sophisticated, quasi-constitutional ecosystem. Yet the absence of public-law mechanisms—such as procedural due process, independent review rooted in legal obligation, and enforceable rights of participation—remains a structural weakness.

The limitations of this model are not hypothetical. Recent controversies surrounding AFRINIC’s governance crisis, ICANN’s NomCom independence debate, and root zone change procedures demonstrate the fragility of a system that relies on procedural norms rather than legal guarantees. Each episode underscores the same tension: when global governance is exercised through private contracts, remedies for affected parties are limited to internal review rather than external adjudication.

In this sense, the DNS root sits at the intersection of technical sovereignty and legal invisibility. It functions globally, yet belongs legally nowhere. The Applicant Support debate merely brings this contradiction into sharper focus: if the root is genuinely global, why should participation depend on the benevolence of private institutions rather than on rights grounded in public law?

Towards a Public-Law Stewardship Model

A “public-law turn” in DNS governance need not mean intergovernmental control or the erosion of the multistakeholder model. Rather, it entails recognizing that global technical infrastructure must be administered with the duties and standards of public trusteeship.

Such a framework could include:

Codifying procedural fairness in applicant evaluation, ensuring that decisions are reviewable through transparent, quasi-administrative processes.

Embedding equity principles in the ASP, transforming it from a discretionary subsidy into a rights-based mechanism for inclusive participation.

Establishing an independent ombuds or tribunal function within ICANN’s governance ecosystem, capable of providing binding remedies grounded in principles of international justice.

Linking ICANN’s legitimacy to global digital policy processes, such as the UN Global Digital Compact and the WSIS+20 review, to embed the DNS root within a wider public accountability architecture.

These measures would not only enhance fairness but also protect the multistakeholder model itself by insulating it from accusations of corporate capture or geopolitical bias. Public-law reasoning—emphasizing transparency, reviewability, and the public interest—is not antithetical to technical governance. It is what enables it to endure amid political and technological change.

The Root as a Global Public Trust

The Internet’s continued unity depends on the credibility of its core institutions. As AI-driven systems, sovereign digital policies, and competing national regulations reshape cyberspace, the DNS root stands as a reminder that the infrastructure of trust cannot remain legally invisible.

The forthcoming round of new gTLDs offers an opportunity—and a responsibility—to align governance of the root with the values it purports to serve. Embedding public-law principles in ICANN’s framework would not signify a retreat from multistakeholderism but its maturation: a recognition that global stewardship entails obligations, not merely agreements.

If the DNS root is indeed the Internet’s unwritten constitution, then its next amendment—through the addition of new gTLDs—should affirm not only innovation and competition but equity, transparency, and the rule of law. Only by embracing this public dimension can ICANN ensure that the expansion of the namespace reflects a truly global public interest, not merely the contractual will of those already empowered to shape it.